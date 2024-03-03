Tremors in the US today, Sunday, March 3 – official seismological report, via USGS live | United States Geological Survey | composition

America It is one of the most seismically active countries in the world because it is located in the Pacific belt, which is likely to record constant telluric movements. That's why it's important to stay vigilant. Along these lines, I share with you the latest earthquakes felt in the national region on Sunday, March 3. United States Geological Survey (USGS), the federal government's scientific understanding that provides daily and real-time reporting on seismic activity in the country; Mainly, in the States Texas, California, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, and more.

Today, March 3 in the USA – Tremors live

What to do when an earthquake hits the US?