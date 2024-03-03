Tremors in the US today, Sunday, March 3 – official seismological report, via USGS live | United States Geological Survey | composition

America It is one of the most seismically active countries in the world because it is located in the Pacific belt, which is likely to record constant telluric movements. That's why it's important to stay vigilant. Along these lines, I share with you the latest earthquakes felt in the national region on Sunday, March 3. United States Geological Survey (USGS), the federal government's scientific understanding that provides daily and real-time reporting on seismic activity in the country; Mainly, in the States Texas, California, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, and more.
Today, March 3 in the USA – Tremors live
What to do when an earthquake hits the US?
- Drop and cover. This is the best way to protect ourselves from falling objects and debris. If we are indoors, we should immediately lie down on the floor, place ourselves under a firm table or desk, and cover our head and neck with our hands. If there is no table or desk nearby, we place ourselves under an inner wall or next to low furniture. Stay away from windows, doors and exterior walls.
- Stay away from windows and doors. During an earthquake, windows and doors break and glass and other debris fly. If you are near a window or door, move away from it as quickly as possible.
- If we are outside, We should avoid buildings, trees and power lines and go out into the open. Stay away from anything that could fall on you or hurt you.
- If we are in the car, Park the car on the side of the road. Stay in your car until the shaking stops. Do not get out of your car unless it is safe to do so.
- If you are in a crowded place, shopping center or stadium etc. Stay calm and follow the instructions of the authorities. Don't try to run or push your way through the crowd.
- After the earthquake, check for injuries and help those in need. Do not use elevators or stoves until you are sure they are safe. If you smell gas, leave the area immediately and call 911.
