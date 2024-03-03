(CNN) — A Texas man has been arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance of a 12-year-old Houston-area girl who disappeared for eight days before being found safe and sound.

The girl went missing on February 22nd from her home near Houston. Police issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday saying they believe she may have been kidnapped.

When she first went missing, she was believed to have gone alone, a Houston police spokesperson told CNN.

But police received new information that led them to believe she may have been abducted, a spokesman said.

Police also shared that the girl may have been on a social media app called Tagged, but did not provide further details about what role the girl's presence on the site may have played in their investigation.

The girl was found unharmed about 117 miles from Houston in Columbus, Texas, police said Friday. He was taken to Texas Children's Hospital for evaluation.

The girl is one of the 460,000 children who go missing in the United States every year Department of Justice.

A Facebook registration Columbus police said they were notified Friday afternoon that the missing girl may be within their city limits.

“Columbus Police attempted to arrest 27-year-old Cirterian Preston of Houston, Texas, on suspicion of possessing a missing minor,” the post said.

Preston tried to flee police custody but was caught and arrested, authorities said.

He was charged with escape and taken to the Colorado County Detention Center. According to police, further investigation by the FBI is pending.

CNN could not confirm whether Preston has an attorney.

CNN has reached out to the FBI in Houston for more information.