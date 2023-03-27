Honoring scientific workers from Coniste Rosario, victim of state terrorism

In an emotional ceremony held as part of National Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice In the auditorium of the Rosario Institute for Research in Educational Sciences (IRICE, CONICET-UNR), located on the property of CONICET Rosario, I surrender Tribute to Mario Oreste Gallupo And Eduardo Alfredo PasquiniCONICET Rosario is a victim of the last civilian-military dictatorship. This honor and compensation for the victims of the dictatorship was made possible by the investigative work that the local community is doing with the local community. Civic Association grandmothers in Plaza de MayoAnd Rosary branchAnd the important work he does CONICET Memory Committee Carried out to restore memory and identify the victims who were members of the organization. Not only those who have experienced physical disappearance, prisoners, and survivors, but also those who have experienced external and internal exile, demobilization, acquittals, demobilization, and agitation for resignations, among others.

During the tribute, CONICET President Ana Franchi thanked the work done by the Council’s Memory Committee, highlighted the inspiring work of the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo, and expressed: “Women like the grandmothers who in the history of Argentina are perhaps the ones who first demanded the right to science to enjoy the right to identity, and they were women who were mostly housewives and challenged everything. They asked science how to recognize their grandchildren and daughters if their sons and daughters were not there, not even their bodies there. This demand became the index of the ancestors that made it possible to identify, find and prove That these young people, those boys and girls who were the sons and daughters of those who wanted to disappear forever and didn’t succeed. So the grandmothers were there. And science responded to society’s demand by a very important group. There it was proven that this human right was a right that could serve everyone “.

And he added, “From CONICET in this administration, we focused on human rights. Science is a human right and we must realize it. That science that allowed us to get to know these grandchildren and great-grandchildren, that science that also allowed us to get to know each other, and to close the duels every time we find the remains of the disappeared, That flag that allows us to move towards a more inclusive and sovereign state. That flag is the one we must defend, and it is the flag that we defend in this work, recognizing those who are no longer here but are with us permanently. We are going for so much more.”

For her part, CCT Rosario Director Sandra Fernandez said: “CCT Rosario was chosen this year, hence the venue for the event. CCT Rosario assumes today that responsibility to name the unnameable, to be able to name it, to be able to have that redemptive act, to face the future At this point that paradoxically acknowledges us both in the fragility and power of critical thinking about our past. To paraphrase Teresa Parodi, our comrades and comrades still walk with you, they still walk with me because they never left, they are still alive with us, they never disappeared. . no more “.

In turn, Vice-President for Technological Affairs and member of the Memory Committee, Roberto Rivarola, emotionally recalled his disappeared colleagues in Rosario: “I remember Eduardo Pasquini when I took the physics exam to enter college and had a great time, it was one of those encounters with people with whom one feels very comfortable; it was Eduardo Very affectionate, he gave us confidence and we were all young and we trained with the teachers. After he disappeared, his pencils and all his notes and all his stuff remained in a little library. I remember we used to meet every day, somewhere in the university to tell each other one by one to see if we There and to see if we all follow through, that was a tough thing to do.”

In addition, he paid tribute to the work of the members of the CONICET memory committee: “To the young people who work for memory, thank you for making us remember with this tribute, that we cannot forget, that memory must always be present and that this cannot happen again.” He added: “Our dear, disappeared friends are still present and refresh our memories, and we will return to make paintings and tributes that are physical expressions of a very deep feeling we have, and that is why I want to hug these two dear companions. from all of my heart.”

While highlighting the tremendous work that CONICET is doing in this regard, Marina Baima, Minister of Science and Technology of the Province of Santa Fe, emphasized that “the footprint formed through science and technology will never disappear and will not be erased again, it will be transformed and rearmed several times as necessary.”

During the ceremony, they also talked about what the Memory Committee had found: a box containing records of investigators and researchers titled “Expelled by the Military Council.” Since then, painstaking work has been carried out, which made it possible to assert that the dictatorship has acquitted many CONICET scientists in the most painful phase our country has gone through.

During his speech, Fernando Navarro, Technologist of the Institute of Regional Social and Historical Research (ISHIR, CONICET-UN), who is involved in the digitization of the Identity Theater Archive and the recovery of interviews about the genesis of the Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo Rosario branch, said: “The archive was woven by grandmothers with precision and patience And the rigor that they had and in each of their actions, of which we are fortunate enough to be witnesses. The broadcast archive is a constant call to historical hope and a testament to the generous transmission given by the grandmothers. This is how the grandmother Darwinia Monaco de Galliccio, founder of the Rosario branch, at one time left her place to Ivan “In us, a brother is looking for a brother or a sister. For all this we celebrate the grandmothers. We are honored that they have chosen CONICET and our implementation unit for the tasks of preserving their archives and they hold us responsible.”

Then, Marianela Scocco, CONICET Postdoctoral Fellow at ISHIR, noted the contributions of academic and historical research conducted within CONICET and UN to clarify oppressive plots and memories of the recent past, in places where fellows and young scholars are honorable fellows. developed their research. Within this framework, he stressed the “vital importance of reflecting on why and for whom we do science”, and that this is a scientific contribution to this process of memory, truth and justice.

“It is very difficult not to feel emotional because my brother is present in every second, every moment, every moment of my life and he is obviously present in my family and in my children. Mario’s story, ‘Coqui’, made it possible for me to write a book reflecting on who he was. He was a very person Sensitive and gleaming, and scraped by every kind of physical interrogation. He was found lifeless wearing sneakers and the only shorts he had, just like his now-lost wife. In this way, along with other recovery work for what was ‘Coqui”s life, it makes me think a lot And look back at those polarized times that we wanted to change.”But we are here, with the Pasquini daughters, in this tribute that helps us continue to knit and continue to reconstruct these stories as models of life and militancy,” said Juan Gallupo, brother of Mario Gallupo.

For their part, Gabriela and Laura Pasquini moved visibly from the position of daughters and researchers of CONICET who participated in various encounters and tributes to the missing with the commitment to recover the memory and files of their father, they stated: “After this particular investigation, for us it was to find a missing link in our history because we did not really know Whether our father was a holder of a CONICET scholarship at that time. For this reason, this is very valuable and fixable because society is based on recognizing history, not going back to the past but building a different future.” And they said, “Today we can say who we are and that we are the daughters of the disappeared. Over time, we have found little fragments of our fathers’ lives and that has helped us connect with many of their acquaintances and learn more about what they were like. So through these works you all help build us and especially give us our identity.” They also emphasized that they are influenced by the number of young people present and adopt that past to raise values, which are not the same, but are of value to the problems of the present.

A joint work of CONICET and Jeddah Plaza de Mayo

For his part, Ivan Vina, representative of Rosario’s company Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo, explained what the work he was doing with CONICET looked like, highlighting the agreement signed between CONICET and Abuelas in 2020 in pursuit of memory preservation and the impact of science in the field of human rights. “We highlight and celebrate the possibility of working with CONICET, ISHIR and the United Nations College of Psychology in compiling and organizing what we call the Institutional Archive of the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo, a project of national scope and in which we participate from the Rosario subsidiary together with other affiliates and the Central Office of the City of Buenos Iris”.

It should be noted that work in Rosario is continuing with the Plaza de Mayo Grandmothers Community Association, through an agreement signed in May 2022 to preserve, index and publish the institutional heritage of the association. Protecting the archive is a fundamental task because it allows (to) reconstruct modern history, to understand the struggles for human rights and to know and identify the processes of memory, truth and justice.

Subsidiary Rosario de Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo leaves its journey reflected in more than 2,000 documents, which must be preserved as a legacy for future generations and thus continue to build memory. And the teachings and powers bequeathed by grandmothers to society in general, and to the scholarly community in particular, challenge us to seek and redeem the identity of more than 300 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as guardians of memory, truth, justice, and the right to identity.

Vice President for Scientific Affairs Mario Piccini also attended the ceremony. Director of Scientific and Technological Development, Liliana Sacco; Director of Legal Affairs and Technical Representative for the National Science and Justice Program Alan Timino; Federal Undersecretary for Science, Technology and Innovation (MINCyT) and Board Member of the Council, Luz Lardoni; INNOVA-T Foundation President Isabel McDonald; Corporate Relations Director, Alejandro Dabrowski and CCT Santa Fe Director, Carlos Peña. Likewise, members of the Memory Committee, CCT CONICET Rosario staff, the local scientific community, and representatives of human rights institutions; UN Secretary-General Guillermo Montero and relatives, friends and relatives of the victims. Members of the CONICET Board of Directors and Directors of the various CONICET CCTs participated in the event virtually.

At the end of the work, at the entrance to the UAT of CONICET Rosario, a plaque in honor of Mario Oreste Gallopo and Eduardo Alfredo Pasquini is unveiled. In this way, CONICET promotes its policies in the field of human rights in the search for compensation of debts owed with all persons who worked on the Council and were victims of state terrorism.