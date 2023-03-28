MAZ and Unizar reward excellence in scientific research in occupational medicine

MAZ, co-collaborator of Social Security No. 11, jointly with the University of Zaragoza, organized the second conference on ‘Delivering MAZ Unizar Chair Excellence Awards in Scientific Research in Occupational Medicine. An action that can be followed on YouTube and was attended by elite medical professionals, in addition to a conference on preventing suicidal behavior in the Civil Guard.

Aula Magna was chosen in the Auditorium of Zaragoza to host the award ceremony, which also coincided with the celebration of the MAZ Unizar chair. About the General Director of Mutua MAZ, Guillermo de Vílchez, This event represents “an enhancement of what the Chair does for the training of health workersTo impart knowledge related to occupational medicine and to advocate for excellence in occupational medicine research.”

MAZ Unizar Chair Awards Ceremony for Excellence in Scientific Research in Occupational Medicine.

The law was inaugurated by the University’s Vice-Chancellor for Technological Transfer and Innovation, Gloria Cuenca; Director General of Labor of the Government of Aragon, María Soledad de la Puente, and Director of the MAZ Unizar Chair, Begoña Martínez. With this act, the boss appreciates it The completed works deserve to be included in international journals and references Because publishing in journals in the field of medicine is a measuring tool,” Martinez emphasized. “All of these people, who happen to be women, have done an excellent job,” he continued.

Afterwards, the Acolytes were able to enjoy a conference at V.I Prevention of suicidal behavior in the Civil Guard By the President of the Council of Ministers of Psychology of the Zaragoza Command, Ana Cristina Pinilla. Once completed, the Director of the Chair, Dr. Andres Alcazar Krevelin, presented the awarded works, after which, the award ceremony was carried out.

MAZ Unizar Chair Awards

The MAZ Unizar Chair strives to improve health care, rehabilitation and social benefits, always based on scientific evidence. Under this premise, the two entities wish to reward and support research projects in the field that students work on under final degree projects, master’s degrees, and doctoral dissertation projects.

Throughout the day, those present were able to see the four awarded works. In the End of Degree Project category, recent graduate work in Medicine was awarded to P.Separated by Alquizar, Rocío García and Dr. Maria Isabel Iguacel. Dr. Marta Supervia received the award for the best doctoral dissertation. The four winners wanted to thank the support the two entities have shown, as well as the appreciation and drive it represents for their careers.

MAZ Chair is also organized Continuing education for health professionals and internships for studentsIn addition to carrying out communication activities and granting assistance to family physicians to enhance training, interest and status among this category in everything related to occupational health, mutual insurance companies and occupational medicine.