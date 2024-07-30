‘Holiday poverty’ affects 40 million Europeans, new study says

In 2022, there will be two million fewer Europeans. They can afford to go on vacation. Compared to the previous year, according to a new study published by the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) on July 30.

While millions of people are packing their bags for Going on vacation in Augustothers They can’t afford a week off.Neither in your country nor abroad.

“It is also not safe for workers, they need time to recover,” ETUC General Secretary Esther Lynch told Euronews.Important for dealing with fatigue And make sure you return to work refreshed and renewed.

“Vacation is a great way to help people get back on track,” Lynch added in a press release about the study’s findings. They are not a luxury.Spending time outdoors with family is essential. Protecting physical and mental health staff, in addition to providing valuable experiences for children.

France, the country with the largest increase in holiday poverty

The situation is not the same in all EU member states. The study shows that the largest increase in holiday poverty occurred in FranceWhere, although still below the EU average, Nearly five million people were unable to go on vacation..

The largest percentage increase Registered in IrelandWith a 4% increase (now 14.8%) between 2021 and 2022 in the number of people in the country’s workforce who cannot afford to take leave.

There are 13 countries in it. The situation is worse Out of the bloc average of 14.6%, Romania comes in at the bottom with 36%.

According to the European Commission, nearly half of European workers believe this. Stress is common in the workplace. It is one of the most difficult problems in relation to safety and health in the workplace.

The message on mental health published by the Community Executive highlights the need for action in right to disconnect as an “integral part of the reduction from work related stress And promote a better work-life balance.

Germans spend more money on international travel

According to Eurostat, 62% of the EU population Took at least one personal tourist trip in 2022. Half of these were short domestic trips. The data also shows that Germans spend the most money on international travel (€85.2 billion), followed by France (€39.2 billion).

The ability to take one week of annual leave away from home is One of the indicators used by the European Union To measure material and social deprivation in the cluster.

This indicator, along with Ability to meet unexpected expenseshaving a car for personal use and being able to maintain adequate housing, among other things, provides a measure of individuals’ ability to To access items that most people consider desirable. Or even necessary to experience an adequate quality of life.

This is one of the greatest social developments of the 20th century, Lynch added. The increase in the number of working class families Who can afford a vacation?

“It has improved the health and well-being of millions of people and contributed to a sense of progress and optimism,” he said, adding that the study’s figures “show how social progress declines as social progress declines.” As a result of increasing economic disparities“

The union warns that the 2023 figures It could be worse due to the high costs of holidays. on condition Salaries do not keep pace with inflation..