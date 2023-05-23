Holiday Calendar: Learn about US Federal and National Holidays for 2023 | uses

As we approach the sixth month of the year, it is essential Learn about the federal and national holidays in the United States for 2023. With the summer holidays approaching, it is important to plan your vacations in advance. Here you will find the list of holidays affecting the closure of institutions such as banks, schools and government offices. Stay informed and organize your activities accordingly.

It is worth noting that the United States has 11 holidays, after recognizing in 2021 Juneteenth Day as a federal holiday. They are specified by Congress in Title V of the United States Code. According to the Office of Personnel Management, the North American state has the authority to declare days off for (federal) state organizations; Although government and private organizations also include them as paid days off for their workers.

What are US holidays and holidays in 2023?

As mentioned above, the US Congress has established the holidays for 2023, and although there are set days for certain holidays, some are observed on a different day if it is a weekend. That is, if the holiday falls on a Saturday, most federal and other employees will celebrate the holiday on the preceding Friday for pay and vacation purposes. But if the holiday falls on a Sunday, it will be treated as a holiday, for purposes of payment and leave, on the following Monday. Next, we present all the holidays for the current year in the country.

Public holidays in the United States for 2023:

daily calendar festive / festive Monday 2 January * The new year Monday, January 16th Martin Luther King Day Friday 20 January** Presidential inauguration of the United States Monday 20 February President’s Day Monday 29 May Memorial Day Monday 19 June “Juneteenth” Tuesday, July 4th Independence Day Monday, September 4th Work day Monday 9 October Columbus Day Friday 10 November *** Veterans Day Thursday 23 November Thanksgiving day Monday, December 25th Christmas See also Gustavo Bolivar says that neither he nor Gustavo Petro are communists - political parties - politics

* Regarding holidays, regulations for federal employees state that if the holiday falls on a Saturday, the preceding Friday is considered a holiday for compensation and vacation purposes. Likewise, if a holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday is considered a day off. These decisions are based on Title 5 of the United States Code and Executive Order 11582. For more detailed information, you can refer to our fact sheet “Federal Holidays – Instead of” Selection fact sheet in https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/pay-leave/work-schedules/fact-sheets/Federal-Holidays-In-Lieu-Of-Determination.

** This holiday is celebrated every 4 years after the presidential elections

*** It is important to note that the holiday is referred to as Washington’s birthday It is the official term used in Section 6103(a) of Title 5 of the United States Code, which defines holidays for federal employees. Although other entities may use different names for holidays, it is the policy of the United States Office of Personnel Management to refer to holidays by names defined by law.

The difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day

On Memorial Day, the United States honors those who died serving in the military. On Veterans Day, the North American country pays tribute to everyone who served in the military.

What are non-holidays in the United States?

These are the days that are not included in List of public holidaysbut this is of great importance indoors United Statewhich may also cause changes in the services’ attention or even in the school’s schedules.

February 14th: Valentine’s Day

March 17th: Saint Patrick’s Day

April 9: Easter

October 31 Halloween

What are the most visited places in the United States on holidays?

The most visited places in the United States on public holidays are usually major cities, national parks, and amusement parks. Some of the most popular destinations include:

New York

Angels

Chicago

San Francisco

Washington, DC.

Las vigas

Orlando

Miami

Honolulu

San Diego

These cities offer a variety of attractions, including museums, art galleries, theatres, restaurants, shops, and nightlife. It is also home to some of the most famous landmarks in the country, including the Statue of Liberty, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the White House.