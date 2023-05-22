May 23, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

“Kongland Treatment Center in Elizabeth Silverio closed for violation of Health Ordinance 42-01” | daily listening

Phyllis Ward May 23, 2023 2 min read

Kongland Center for Neuroscience and Psychology, directed by Elizabeth Silverioan alleged neuroscientist who was questioned about the validity of her surnames, closed for violating the health law.

The doors of the facility were closed this Monday, and according to some people working in the environment, No one was seen entering the venue.

Meanwhile, at the entrance there is a public health notice indicating that the center is closed “For violation of Health Code 42-01”.

The main objective of this law is to “regulate all actions that allow the State to give effect to the right of the population to health, recognized in the Constitution of the Dominican Republic,” in accordance with the provisions of Article 1.

Silverio investigation

Last Saturday an investigation into the program was published ‘No journalistic investigation’As confirmed by Nuria Beira Elizabeth Silverio She had forged graduate and doctoral degrees proving that she was a neuroscientist.

Piera revealed some misspellings in the documents and that the spelling used by investigators corresponds to a doctor with the same name.

The Elizabeth Silverio Treatment Center is closed due to a violation of Health Ordinance 42-01

After this investigation, the Licensing and Accreditation District and the Public Health Legal Department decided to close the center.

Center services

Among the services offered by this treatment center are a comprehensive neurological school, a comprehensive neurological pre-school for ages 2 to 6, dedicated homework rooms, academic leveling, speech therapy, and speech therapy; Occupational therapy, music therapy, and art therapy.

In addition, fine motor therapy, gross motor, neurocognitive intervention, treatment plans tailored to the diagnosed condition and specific intervention in syndromes and disorders.

See also  Prosecutor removes assets from Munguía Payés valued at more than $400,000

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Motorcyclists attack diners at Café Saverios in Tijuana.

May 22, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

SDN: Councilors and their hundreds of followers are sworn in at FP | AlMomento.net

May 22, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Russia wants to send half a million tourists annually to Cuba

May 22, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

This is what the Twitter killer that Instagram is preparing looks like

May 23, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

“Kongland Treatment Center in Elizabeth Silverio closed for violation of Health Ordinance 42-01” | daily listening

May 23, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

The Miami mayor is considering a run for president

May 23, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

West Elm is closing its doors to Plaza Las Américas after 15 years

May 23, 2023 Zera Pearson