Hobbit Bermudez is tackled by Arteira | 1st Half

Powerful images were seen at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, in the match in which Atlante hosted Dorados, Christian Bermudez He suffered a sneaky entranceso strong that it had to be. Sent to hospital.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the 42nd minute of the first half, when the Hobbit was driving the ball in front of the midfield and shot the ball into the net. Luis Diaztrying to interrupt the procedure, The cauterization is over. Maher Football player The Blaugrana.

Immediately after the violation occurred, the referee sent the Big Fish player to take a shower; accordingly, A fight broke out between the two teams.

The moment of the horrific entrance that sent Hobbit Bermudez to the hospital???? Dorados player Luis Ruiz received a direct red card??? After the fight, other players from the visit and another player from Atlante were expelled??? pic.twitter.com/053jCMu2Cf – ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) September 14, 2024

After the fight the whistle decided to send off in addition to Luis Diaz, Cristian Leyva and Alfonso Sanchez from the Sinaloa side. Armando Escobar saw the red of the Iron Ponies.

How is hobbit bermudez?

Atlante stated, via a message on his official account “X”, that The hobbit was immediately taken to the hospital. For review; the outlook is not encouraging.

Before the incident, The score was 1-0. Thanks for the explanation Vladimir Moragriga; Already with numerical superiority, the ponies Hirose They increased the advantage thanks to Edgar Jimenez..

And in the last minutes, The duel He was a victim of a thunderstorm and had to be. hanging.

With partial victory Atlante will sleep in third place. From the Apertura 2024 in the MX Expansion League behind Leones Negros and Tapatío; for his part, golden Stagnation in The last stand From the championship.

The BlaugranaIn his next commitment They will visit the black lions.; The big fish will honor the Cancun FC team.

