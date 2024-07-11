His space company Space X uses a Ford F-150 Lightning.

Since the first units of Tesla Cybertruck It started to leave the production line, and the various quality problems it encountered accumulated in large quantities, derived from countless disputes on the part of its customers who complained about its pickiness in various aspects, from body oxidation and critical steering problems, to more serious things, such as the throttle failure due to the poor adjustment of this system, which is why we would not be surprised if the same thing happened. SpaceX Trust the blue oval’s electric pickup truck more than Tesla.

We say this because Matt Haskell, NASA rescuer, He posted a picture on his account X Where it appears aWhite Ford F-150 Lightning with Space X logos Placed on the front doors, it shows that the airline is using the Ford electric truck as a work vehicle.

SpaceX has a fleet of non-Tesla vehicles at its US facilities. In fact, X users who responded to the post noted that SpaceX uses them regularly. Chevrolet and Ford trucks in operation.

It makes sense that SpaceX’s facility would be no stranger to pickup trucks from rival American automakers, especially since there are contractors on site constantly, while a fleet of Ford F-150 Lightnings also makes sense, since the pickups they work with are Tesla Superchargers Which Elon Musk can provide to SpaceX.

However, SpaceX seems quite happy to work with a well-functioning van based on a tried-and-true platform, rather than a “doomsday-proof” van made for the internet.