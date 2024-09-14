September 14, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Here’s What We Know About Nicaragua’s Miss Universe Franchise

Here’s What We Know About Nicaragua’s Miss Universe Franchise

Phyllis Ward September 14, 2024 2 min read

Although it remains a mystery to whom the Miss Universe franchise in Nicaragua belongs, different sources consulted by LA PRENSA have confirmed that Leonie Denise Dávila is leading talks with the co-owner of Miss Universe, Raúl Rocha, for our country’s participation in the 2024 edition of the international beauty pageant.

Davila is the manager of Miss Universe Canada and the owner of the Miss and Mr. World pageants in Nicaragua. LA PRENSA has tried to reach the businessman on several occasions but he has not returned our calls.

The information obtained by this newspaper reveals that the model Gisele Garcia will be crowned in the coming weeks in Miami by the current Miss Universe, Xinyas Palacios. The handsome Caesar Osmel Souza will be the one to advise the appointed queen.

Read also: What is known about Giselle Garcia, Nicaragua’s representative in Miss Universe?

Later, it will be an as yet unknown woman who will take over the Miss Universe brand in Nicaragua.

And Miss Nicaragua Miami?

Regarding the registration of the Miss Nicaragua trademark in Florida linked to businessman Javier Paxtor, sources close to the case explained that the name is not linked to the Miss Universe franchise.

“There was no agreement or contract as such, there was an intention to acquire the franchise but nothing was ever signed with the organization,” one of the participants told LA PRENSA.

They explained that they did not announce this because the talks were ongoing. The negotiations were between $80,000 and $100,000.

You can read: Carlos Mejía Godoy releases the official video for the song dedicated to Shinis Palacios

See also  Visit by Cuban officials to take control of Miami International Airport sparks discontent at TSA

“Here in Miami, you can register Miss Leon, Miss Managua, whatever you want, but that doesn’t necessarily tie you to Miss Universe, because she wasn’t registered under the Miss Universe franchise,” the source explained.

They insisted that neither El Guacalito restaurant, nor businessman Javier Paxtor, nor his son Alexander Paxtor had anything to do with the election of the new Miss Nicaragua or our country’s participation in Miss Universe 2024.

So far, the Miss Universe Organization has kept this situation completely under wraps, avoiding making a statement about Nicaragua.

Read also: Giselle Garcia to represent Nicaragua at Miss Universe

On November 16, Nicaraguan Xinyas Palacios will hand over her crown in Mexico after becoming the first penulera to hold the title of Miss Universe.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Former candidate Edmundo Gonzalez will not attend the third summons from the Venezuelan Attorney General’s Office, what awaits him?
5 min read

Former candidate Edmundo Gonzalez will not attend the third summons from the Venezuelan Attorney General’s Office, what awaits him?

August 29, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Daniel Ortega accuses Lula and Petro over their positions on Venezuelan elections
3 min read

Daniel Ortega accuses Lula and Petro over their positions on Venezuelan elections

August 28, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Ortega calls Lula ‘withdrawn’ at virtual ALBA summit – DW – 08/27/2024
2 min read

Ortega calls Lula ‘withdrawn’ at virtual ALBA summit – DW – 08/27/2024

August 27, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

Cristian Hopit Bermudez suffers serious injury with Atlante
2 min read

Cristian Hopit Bermudez suffers serious injury with Atlante

September 14, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Starliner Astronaut: ‘We’re Running Out of Time’ to Return to Boeing Spacecraft
3 min read

Starliner Astronaut: ‘We’re Running Out of Time’ to Return to Boeing Spacecraft

September 14, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Here’s What We Know About Nicaragua’s Miss Universe Franchise
2 min read

Here’s What We Know About Nicaragua’s Miss Universe Franchise

September 14, 2024 Phyllis Ward
They will build a new apartment building in Santa Elena.
3 min read

They will build a new apartment building in Santa Elena.

September 14, 2024 Zera Pearson