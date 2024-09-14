Here’s What We Know About Nicaragua’s Miss Universe Franchise

Although it remains a mystery to whom the Miss Universe franchise in Nicaragua belongs, different sources consulted by LA PRENSA have confirmed that Leonie Denise Dávila is leading talks with the co-owner of Miss Universe, Raúl Rocha, for our country’s participation in the 2024 edition of the international beauty pageant.

Davila is the manager of Miss Universe Canada and the owner of the Miss and Mr. World pageants in Nicaragua. LA PRENSA has tried to reach the businessman on several occasions but he has not returned our calls.

The information obtained by this newspaper reveals that the model Gisele Garcia will be crowned in the coming weeks in Miami by the current Miss Universe, Xinyas Palacios. The handsome Caesar Osmel Souza will be the one to advise the appointed queen.

Later, it will be an as yet unknown woman who will take over the Miss Universe brand in Nicaragua.

And Miss Nicaragua Miami?

Regarding the registration of the Miss Nicaragua trademark in Florida linked to businessman Javier Paxtor, sources close to the case explained that the name is not linked to the Miss Universe franchise.

“There was no agreement or contract as such, there was an intention to acquire the franchise but nothing was ever signed with the organization,” one of the participants told LA PRENSA.

They explained that they did not announce this because the talks were ongoing. The negotiations were between $80,000 and $100,000.

“Here in Miami, you can register Miss Leon, Miss Managua, whatever you want, but that doesn’t necessarily tie you to Miss Universe, because she wasn’t registered under the Miss Universe franchise,” the source explained.

They insisted that neither El Guacalito restaurant, nor businessman Javier Paxtor, nor his son Alexander Paxtor had anything to do with the election of the new Miss Nicaragua or our country’s participation in Miss Universe 2024.

So far, the Miss Universe Organization has kept this situation completely under wraps, avoiding making a statement about Nicaragua.

On November 16, Nicaraguan Xinyas Palacios will hand over her crown in Mexico after becoming the first penulera to hold the title of Miss Universe.