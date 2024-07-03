Heart singer Ann Wilson opens up about her battle with cancer

Ann Wilson underwent surgery to remove a tumor. Due to undergoing preventive chemotherapy, all of her pending Heart Tour dates have been postponed (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Legendary rock band leader heart, Ann WilsonShe announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Due to this situation, the band decided to postpone all of their 2024 tour dates.

The 74-year-old singer announced the news to her followers on her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 2.

Dear friends, recently I had surgery to remove something that turned out to be cancerous.. The surgery was a success and I feel good.“But my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy, and I have decided to do so,” Wilson wrote.

Due to this medical recommendation, the American artist will be away from the stage for the rest of the year to focus on her recovery. This means that the tour will be postponed. Royal flusha tour that was scheduled to begin July 30 in Cleveland and end in December.

Via Instagram, Ann confirmed that she plans to return to the stage in 2025 after her recovery. (Capture: Instagram/AnnWilson)

“I really wish we could have these concerts. Please know that I definitely plan to return to the stage in 2025. “My team is organising these details and we will let you know as soon as possible,” the singer said.

In her message, Anne thanked her followers for their understanding, and stressed that this was just a “pause.”I have a lot to sing about“, books.

The news comes after Hart also cancelled her European tour in May, a decision attributed to “Emergency medical procedure needed by Ann WilsonAt the time, the band stated that the minimum recovery time for an artist was six weeks.

Anne’s sister and Heart member Nancy Wilson confirmed that rescheduled tour dates will be announced soon (Credit: Douglas Mason/WireImage)

Wilson received expressions of solidarity from fans. heartAs well as other characters from the show. Comedian Color my love “You can do it, Anne! We wish you a speedy recovery,” he commented on Instagram. “I am praying for your recovery.” The actress Amy Sedaris And the actor Mark Hamill They also sent their best wishes to the singer via social media.

Anne did not mention the type of cancer that was discovered; he also concluded by specifying that: He will never speak publicly about the subject again..

For this part, Nancy WilsonAnne’s younger sister, also a member of Heart, assured fans that the move was merely a postponement of the shows and not a final cancellation of the tour.

“I’m happy to report that the HEART Tour is still on, but we need to pause and postpone the remaining tour dates for the time being. Rescheduled dates are on the way, so stay tuned,” the guitarist wrote on her Instagram account.

The band celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023, and the Royal Flush Tour will be their first in nearly five years (Photo credit: Steve Rapport/Getty Images)

heartInducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, the band has shown a remarkable ability to reinvent itself over the years. They reunited in 2019 after a three-year hiatus and will celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2023.

Ann Wilson, the group’s leader, has been identified as One of the best heavy metal singersvia the specialized press. In parallel with his activities with the heart, he has three solo albums: Hope and Glory (2007), Immortal (2018), and Fierce Bliss (2022).

On the other hand, Hart’s last album project was “Beautiful Broken” which was released in 2016. Royal flush It was also the band’s first tour in nearly five years.