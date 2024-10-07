Health sciences students are trained in emergency situations

More than 60 university students from the Health Sciences Branch of the Albacete and Ciudad Real Campuses are participating this Monday in the symposium “Health Emergency Interventions and Global Health Prevention”, which is being held at the Faculty of Medicine of the Ciudad Realino Campus within the framework of the fourth youth awareness campaign “Learn about the 2030 Agenda” organized by Public Foundation of the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM).

The fourth youth awareness campaign “Learn about the 2030 Agenda”, promoted by the Public Foundation of the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM), in collaboration with the Vice Rector for Culture, Sports and Social Responsibility and the Institute. Today the Academic Foundation and the Ministry of Social Welfare resume their cycle of seminars for conflict resolution with a focus on Health emergency interventions and global health prevention.

More than 60 students holding degrees in medicine, pharmacy, nursing and psychology from Albacete and Ciudad Real come together at the Faculty of Medicine on the latter campus to learn from experts about the challenges facing global health today, especially taking into account the different conflict situations that exist around the world. .

In addition, registered persons will have the opportunity to learn first-hand experiences in the field of professionals and organizations that intervene in health emergencies, work and humanitarian aid.

The Director of the Public Foundation of the University of Castilla-La Mancha, Juan Ramón de Paramo, emphasized during the opening of the symposium that it is also the responsibility of the university to train the student body in topics of current importance and social concern, so that we are aware of the problems that are occurring in the world, and “one of them is what concerns us, the health emergency.” And global health, especially when we woke up today to the news of an attack on a hospital in Gaza and more recently, “We are facing a pandemic.”

Paramo noted that the fourth “Know the 2030 Agenda” campaign began last April at the Toledo campus and will continue throughout the last quarter of the year with four more symposia being held – including today’s symposium – where other issues such as artificial intelligence and the future of learning, will be addressed. New generations in Climate, environmental and social crises, and the current context of migration and displaced persons.

Since the “Know Agenda 2030” campaign began in 2021, more than 20 seminars have been held across all UCLA campuses on various topics related to the Sustainable Development Goals with the participation of more than 7,000 students.

He participated in the opening of the symposium, along with Juan Ramon de Paramo, Vice Minister of Social Services and Benefits of the Community Council of Castilla-La Mancha, Guadalupe Martin. and Social Services Advisor of Ciudad Real, Aurora Galisteo, – in this symposium UCLM has the support of the Metropolitan City Council – who highlighted the importance of this type of training procedure to raise the awareness of today’s students and tomorrow’s professionals who will be “actors of humanitarian action” with “People’s lives and health.”

The opening ceremony was also attended by Juan Ramon Peñado, Vice Dean of Academic Organization of the Faculty of Medicine of Ciudad Real; And Dean of the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete, Silvia Laurens.

