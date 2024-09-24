“He will take the throne left by Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi”

2024-09-24



he Ballon d’Or 2024 It is one of the awards that has generated the greatest anticipation in the world of football. After two decades of dominance by Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, the search is on for a new successor.

Two different players have sat on this throne, both from Real Madrid.Luka Modric (2018) and Karim Benzema (2022) They won the prize, now it’s someone else’s turn. The candidates to be in the top three places are: Vinicius, Bellingham and RodriBut the Spanish journalist Jose Felix Diaz In the diary Brand It revealed that there is indeed a clear winner. It is nothing more and nothing less than Vinicius Juniorthe Brazilian striker for Real Madrid, who will receive this award for the first time in this edition.

-Heir to the throne of Cristiano and Messi-

“Vinicius Junior, yes. Vinicius touches goldWhich will be shown on October 28 at the Chatelet Theater in the French capital, Paris. Because? “Because the Brazilian was the best last season, because he already had the UEFA award, because in France they have started to consider him a star and a reference and because the whole football world surrenders to his feet for what he is achieving with Madrid, what he achieved last season and what he is starting to add this season after what happened in the first days.”

“It’s true that it didn’t start well, but this award, let’s not forget, is the one that recognizes the merits of the 23/24 season. And there Vinicius Junior was the king. That’s what he recognizes. France FootballThis is what world football recognizes. Vinicius’ throne will replace the greats, Cristiano Ronaldo and MessiWho has been in charge for two decades except for Benzema and Modric. Okay, okay, now it’s Vinicius Junior’s time.” See also The strange way America can help Chivas qualify directly for Legila Pre-Classic Patriots