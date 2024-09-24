September 24, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

“He will take the throne left by Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi”

“He will take the throne left by Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi”

Cassandra Curtis September 24, 2024 2 min read

2024-09-24

he Ballon d’Or 2024 It is one of the awards that has generated the greatest anticipation in the world of football. After two decades of dominance by Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, the search is on for a new successor.

Keylor Navas’ response to Barcelona after Ter Stegen’s injury, according to Mundo Deportivo: Is he betraying Real Madrid?

Two different players have sat on this throne, both from Real Madrid.Luka Modric (2018) and Karim Benzema (2022) They won the prize, now it’s someone else’s turn.

The candidates to be in the top three places are: Vinicius, Bellingham and RodriBut the Spanish journalist Jose Felix Diaz In the diary Brand It revealed that there is indeed a clear winner.

It is nothing more and nothing less than Vinicius Juniorthe Brazilian striker for Real Madrid, who will receive this award for the first time in this edition.

-Heir to the throne of Cristiano and Messi-

“Vinicius Junior, yes. Vinicius touches goldWhich will be shown on October 28 at the Chatelet Theater in the French capital, Paris. Because?

“Because the Brazilian was the best last season, because he already had the UEFA award, because in France they have started to consider him a star and a reference and because the whole football world surrenders to his feet for what he is achieving with Madrid, what he achieved last season and what he is starting to add this season after what happened in the first days.”

“Willing to betray Real Madrid” and “allows himself to be loved”: Keylor Navas is interested in Barcelona and this is how the press reacted

“It’s true that it didn’t start well, but this award, let’s not forget, is the one that recognizes the merits of the 23/24 season. And there Vinicius Junior was the king. That’s what he recognizes. France FootballThis is what world football recognizes. Vinicius’ throne will replace the greats, Cristiano Ronaldo and MessiWho has been in charge for two decades except for Benzema and Modric. Okay, okay, now it’s Vinicius Junior’s time.”

See also  The strange way America can help Chivas qualify directly for Legila Pre-Classic Patriots

After an excellent season where he scored 24 goals And distribute it 10 assistsReal Madrid striker managed to raise his level Champions League The key is on, and he won too. The league.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Match summary against Rayadas America (2-4). Goals | First half
2 min read

Match summary against Rayadas America (2-4). Goals | First half

September 24, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Eric “Chiquito” Sanchez Out of America | First Half
1 min read

Eric “Chiquito” Sanchez Out of America | First Half

September 24, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Luis Diaz scores twice, Federico Chiesa goes viral for unexpected reaction: Watch the video | Football Curiosities
2 min read

Luis Diaz scores twice, Federico Chiesa goes viral for unexpected reaction: Watch the video | Football Curiosities

September 23, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

“He will take the throne left by Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi”
2 min read

“He will take the throne left by Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi”

September 24, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
A scene that only happens once in a lifetime, every 80 thousand years.
2 min read

A scene that only happens once in a lifetime, every 80 thousand years.

September 24, 2024 Roger Rehbein
The European Union regrets the exile of Edmundo Gonzalez.
2 min read

The European Union regrets the exile of Edmundo Gonzalez.

September 24, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Nicaraguan who seeks to conquer Miami with his beaks, pastries and baked goods
4 min read

Nicaraguan who seeks to conquer Miami with his beaks, pastries and baked goods

September 24, 2024 Zera Pearson