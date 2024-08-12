August 13, 2024

He turned down 350 million to stay in Madrid.

Cassandra Curtis August 12, 2024 2 min read

Current forward Real Madrid Football Club, Vinicius Juniorhas been in the spotlight in the past few hours and not specifically for his ability to handle the ball. This is the offer he received from Saudi Professional League Which would give him a great annual salary if he was accepted.

According to the media Espenfrom Kingdom of Saudi Arabia The Brazilian has been offered a preliminary move to the Gulf state. The post also said talks had taken place between Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Spanish club, although they primarily do not want to separate from them. Vinicius Junior

This is due to the recent arrival of French footballer Kylian Mbappe. real madrid He hopes to form one of the best teams in Europe for the 2024-25 season.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund prepares millionaire offer for Vinicius Junior

he Public Investment Fund Today, he owns 75% of the capital of the four main teams in the league: Al-Ahly, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr. Accordingly, it is rumored that the Saudis offered the player’s representatives an annual salary of 350 million euros.

however, real madrid You expect to receive a termination clause amount in return. Vinicius JuniorWhich amounts to 1000 million euros, because the forward contract is concluded until June 2027.

next to, The athlete The said request was reportedly rejected by the Spanish club after they claimed that Vinicius Junior is happy and has aspirations at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“But the Brazilian international is happy in the Spanish capital and wants to fulfil his ambition of winning the Ballon d’Or as a Real Madrid player,” he added.general The athlete.

It is expected that Palestine Investment Fund Renew your interest in the future in the face of recent rejection. The benefit of Saudi Arabia thinks they want to transform. Vinicius Junior As the standard bearer of Saudi Professional League Before the 2034 World Cup.

