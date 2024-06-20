June 20, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

He rejects the invitation to Copa America, leaving Panama 25

He rejects the invitation to Copa America, leaving Panama 25

Cassandra Curtis June 20, 2024 2 min read

National football team Panama He will face America’s Cup With a squad of 25 players after that Harold CummingsWho was called in to replace the injured captain Anibal GodoyHe declined the offer and after his appointment was officially appointed CONMEBOLThe Panamanian Football Federation (Fepafut) reported on Wednesday.

“As a result of this, Panama Football Federation Unable to provide a new addition to the national team participating in the 2024 Copa America, given that the team CONMEBOL He had already accepted to join the competition and the only way to replace a player is through injury or approved disease Vibavot explained in a statement by the medical committee.

“He will face the national team Copa America USA 2024 with a roster of 25 players The Union indicated in its official communication.

After injuries Godoycoach Thomas Christiansen suggested the name cummingsWho plays for Chilajo Club from Guatemala to replace him.

The replacement has been approved by CONMEBOL and Christiansen The invitation was extended to the player, who initially accepted it with prior permission from his club, which announced the news on social media.

the Vipavut He explains in the note that after sending it to CONMEBOL Player Injury Substitution Form “Player Night.” Harold Cummings He communicates again with coach Thomas Christiansen He declined his invitation to participate in the Copa America“, without explaining the reasons.

Before checking Godoy injuredthe Canaleros coaching staff already had difficulties preparing their roster 26 were summonedIn the face of defenders’ injuries Andres Andrade And Fidel Escobar And forward Cecilio Waterman.

See also  The results Cruz Azul needs with Liguilla

Godoy suffered a grade 2 injury From the left rectus femoris muscle during the friendly match against Paraguay Last Sunday.

football team Panama He left this Wednesday for United State To begin his career in the continental competition, he will conduct his first training session in the United States on Thursday.

Panama It is part of Group C with United StateAnd Bolivia and Uruguay She will make her debut on Sunday, June 23, against Uruguay at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

the Red Central America arrives America’s Cup With the challenge of surpassing the performance of her first trial eight years ago as well United StateIn which it did not advance beyond the group stage after achieving only one victory over Bolivia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Nolan Arenado received a ball at 94 mph (+ video)

June 20, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Huge Jamal Musiala led Germany to victory over Hungary at the Mercedes-Benz Arena

June 19, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Arturo Vidal blames Gareca for not reaching the Copa America

June 19, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

He rejects the invitation to Copa America, leaving Panama 25

June 20, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The first trailer and images for the Magic The Gathering and Assassin’s Creed collaboration

June 20, 2024 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

Alberto Fujimori joins the Popular Front party: The party does not rule out his candidacy for the presidency

June 20, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

A Colombian who recently arrived in the U.S. shares the five things that cost him the most living in the country

June 20, 2024 Winston Hale