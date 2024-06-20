He rejects the invitation to Copa America, leaving Panama 25

National football team Panama He will face America’s Cup With a squad of 25 players after that Harold CummingsWho was called in to replace the injured captain Anibal GodoyHe declined the offer and after his appointment was officially appointed CONMEBOLThe Panamanian Football Federation (Fepafut) reported on Wednesday.

“As a result of this, Panama Football Federation Unable to provide a new addition to the national team participating in the 2024 Copa America, given that the team CONMEBOL He had already accepted to join the competition and the only way to replace a player is through injury or approved disease Vibavot explained in a statement by the medical committee.

“He will face the national team Copa America USA 2024 with a roster of 25 players The Union indicated in its official communication.

After injuries Godoycoach Thomas Christiansen suggested the name cummingsWho plays for Chilajo Club from Guatemala to replace him.

The replacement has been approved by CONMEBOL and Christiansen The invitation was extended to the player, who initially accepted it with prior permission from his club, which announced the news on social media.

the Vipavut He explains in the note that after sending it to CONMEBOL Player Injury Substitution Form “Player Night.” Harold Cummings He communicates again with coach Thomas Christiansen He declined his invitation to participate in the Copa America“, without explaining the reasons.

Before checking Godoy injuredthe Canaleros coaching staff already had difficulties preparing their roster 26 were summonedIn the face of defenders’ injuries Andres Andrade And Fidel Escobar And forward Cecilio Waterman.

Godoy suffered a grade 2 injury From the left rectus femoris muscle during the friendly match against Paraguay Last Sunday.

football team Panama He left this Wednesday for United State To begin his career in the continental competition, he will conduct his first training session in the United States on Thursday.

Panama It is part of Group C with United StateAnd Bolivia and Uruguay She will make her debut on Sunday, June 23, against Uruguay at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

the Red Central America arrives America’s Cup With the challenge of surpassing the performance of her first trial eight years ago as well United StateIn which it did not advance beyond the group stage after achieving only one victory over Bolivia.

​