He doesn’t care at all about other people dying

– He has a little trouble watching other people die

-And the Palace-Court-Congress connection? -For more than 3 morena out of every 10 pesos – Daniela’s signatures and Cristina’s claims cross Albiazulz circles, yesterday Pan Governor Morenista Senator Javier Corral seems to have betrayed the person he was. The state administrator, Arturo Fuentes Velez, was the treasurer during the five years of the disaster. The former state finance secretary’s last name still weighs heavily on the PAN, as it has faced political and financial harassment for decades after those who joined the party did not even aspire to a salary from public service. Governments. It was pure idealism. The Fuentes Vélez family long ago, since 2000, when Vicente Fox won the presidency of the Republic, has arrived at that bonanza enjoyed by PAN members, and then Felipe Calderon retained it. Even that surname is one of those who do not believe in the crystallized accumulation of national activity with the PRI, due to the purity that deviated from the immaculate conscience of the “proper” founders with great roots in Chihuahua. Despite all this, Fuentes Vélez fell into temptation or obeyed the orders, but the fact is that he paid almost 100 million pesos to the office of López Elías-Finanzas Públicas in the capital of the country for doing something responsible for the secretariat he directed. They even shy away from explaining the discrepancies in the figures presented by the private office and the ex-governor. One said it saved the state three thousand five hundred million pesos and another seven billion, although no data is supported by the state’s financial reality. That was the charge leveled against them for more than a year and a half. It is fraud, a crime which cannot be dispelled by the passing of day and night, because no evidence can be found to confirm that the office actually instructed it — as a mere invoice — except that it was said to have been employed in duartism. Restructuring of Public Debt in Corral Times. Well, along with Corral Jurado, armored according to the mandate given to him by Morena, a few days ago, Pedro López Elias, from the office of Fuentes Vélez’s supposed accomplice, continued to seek protection with a red card from Interpol. , which has been given the opportunity to remain hidden in the United States. The Morenoist senator did not want to come forward for any of these roles, only protecting his own skin in this fraud case without providing additional evidence to prove his allegedly dishonest behavior as governor. They say that if the ex-governor used to maintain a certain level of commitment to the fugitive or his relatives, now he is flat and has tried to distance himself more and more from him. As always, she has no qualms about seeing others die if it saves her. Let’s see if it doesn’t change that the ex-Coralista treasurer with federal participation, who has endured a tiresome game for more than a year and a half, is falling apart soon as part of his lifestyle betrayal. Cat and Dog with Chihuahua’s Interrogators. *** On this day, a plenary session of the State High Court, presided over by Justice Miriam Hernández, will vote on whether or not to challenge the judicial reform approved and implemented since the last week by Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Legal aid from Chihuahua’s judiciary will add uncertainty to the wave of claims, inconsistent or inconsistent judicial decisions and kickbacks that have plagued the country. Beyond the decision made by state judges, some talk of treaties with the Confederacy in the State House continues to create noise; Others said a draft of relevant state judicial reform was already in place and still others, the judiciary and Chihuahua’s legislative branch, were going to jump into the void to oppose reform. In Congress, on the other hand, Cuauhtémoc Estrada, president of Morena, is also preparing his reform proposal, while Alfredo Chávez, coordinator of the PAN, is between indefinitely challenging the reform and advancing legislative work to harmonize the state constitution. A federal one. Although no one expects uniformity or uniformity in the political stances of the ruling powers in the system, this apparent lack of internal control at crucial moments for the state and the country is strange. In the political game – beyond the tremendous reluctance reflected by legal processes on the matter – it is clear that next year there will be elections for ministers, judges and magistrates. There is no way around it; Continuing the fight means losing valuable time to establish better controls to have a less corrupt and efficient judiciary. *** Of the 224 million pesos held by political parties by 2025, Morena will receive 78 million; Almost four out of every 10 paise of the budget they benefit from each year, more than three paise. 50 million pesos from the pan maintained rate until this year. Other registered political parties remain unchanged. The innovation is Pueblo, which reached a record with the last elections, and nearly five million pesos will fall from the skies of party rule that year. This reality shows the extent of the loss left by the Albiazul state leadership of Gabriel Díaz Negrete, which is in its final part; That amount, the profit of Brighitte Granados de la Rosa’s headship in Morena, was recognized in the office. The budget blow is part of the realignment and rebalancing of powers that comes with the election result. It is not a decision of the state electoral agency or any other authority, but a formula with additions, subtractions and divisions established in law, and therefore more than clear and accepted rules in the party system. Now, the budgets of the PRI and the Citizens Movement were also scrapped by Morena. The Tricolor fell from 37 to 28 million pesos, and the Orange Party from 30 to 24 million pesos; Everyone went down so Cherry could go up. *** Within the national action, the rules must be strictly applied and, with that, Cristina Jimenez from Juarez won’t be allowed to run for state leadership because she didn’t meet the signature requirements. call The PAN Electoral Commission, led by Abril Chavarría, decided to deal with the denial of registration, which leaves Daniela Alvarez, another Juarez national, as the only candidate for PAN leadership, so she will make the election process a mere formality. . Alvarez, a former federal representative, provided more than four times the required signatures despite his defeat in the Republican Senate, while Jiménez Márquez had less than half of the 1,300 invited. One chose to dominate the signatures and the other to complain and kick. In the complaint of another former border federal deputy, the signatures were allegedly obtained through pressure against PAN members employed in the state and municipal payrolls of the capital, so that they would give their support to Alvarez under penalty of their loss. Work. Classic. Most likely, Jimenez’s team will try to win a ticket for the race in court, which seems difficult given the certainty and fairness of the previously adopted rules. If he challenges the procedure, it is not difficult to imagine the results of the final decision. ***