July 10, 2024

He dismantled his doorbell and put ChatGPT on it to answer the annoying callers.

Roger Rehbein July 10, 2024 2 min read
Ronnie Bandini
Spanish Digital Trends

You may be one of those people who has to deal with annoying things. house bellwith evangelists trying to bring you the word of God, or sellers of plants or brooms or whatever you can imagine and postmen throwing bills at you. But now the answering machine in your home or apartment can be automated thanks to the invention of this Argentine entrepreneur.

Ronnie Bandini created a ringtone using ChatGPT:

“I have dismantled the Porterito doorbell and added ChatGPT to it 🤖Those who come to deliver socks, bags, raffles and the word of God will be attended to 24/7 by a stubborn and brilliant simulation of humanity,” he wrote on his X account.

The project, called RinGPT, was developed using a Unihiker board with a built-in microphone and Bluetooth speaker. Additionally, the device is programmed in Python and integrated with the OpenAI API, so that all intercom responses are redirected to a Telegram chat, allowing you to see why people are calling.

The answering bell can answer using ChatGPT or once it knows the reason for the call, the user can decide whether or not to answer personally, leaving the task to the virtual assistant. Bandini explains in the video that he used Google’s speech recognition library to recognize the speech.

“We often complain when AI behaves in brutal ways. But with certain knowledge, it is possible to put it at our disposal for a moment,” insists Bandini.




