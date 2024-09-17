He becomes a millionaire thanks to the prize, but half of it is taken away from him due to an unusual decision.

The dream of many American residents is to become millionaires by simply investing a few dollars in popular games of chance such as Powerball and Mega Millions.

Although the odds of winning are very low, the list of lucky winners continues to grow year after year, and the $1 million prizes never cease to amaze the public.

Recently, a resident Florida He won a staggering $1 million, establishing himself as one of the many new millionaires created by the lottery in USA.

The last lucky one is Silver Gutierrez Figueiredofrom the residents Clearwater, Florida, Who decided at the age of fifty-three to try his luck at the zero game.

Gutierrez Figueiredo He bought his ticket for $50 at the game. A year for life, One of the most popular draws offered by the lottery. FloridaHis investment paid off, as he won a prize of one million US dollars.

File photo of a game chart in Florida. Getty Images

His decision took nearly half a million.

According to reports from Florida LotteryThe player decides to choose the single payment option. 640,000 USDleaving aside the annual payment that would have been added over his lifetime.

The ticket was purchased at the establishment. Hercules Chevron, Located in Clearwater, So the retailer also got a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This is not an isolated case, because since March 2023, 144 people have managed to win prizes worth $1 million through various lottery games in Florida. Despite the slim odds of winning, many Americans are still betting on the chance to change their lives.





According to Florida LotteryThe odds of winning any prize in these types of games are 1 in 4.5, while the odds of winning the $1 million jackpot are 1 in 185,709.

Although it cannot be denied that the odds are not in the participants’ favor, the popularity of these games continues to grow, especially in times of economic crisis, when the possibility of winning millions of dollars with a minimum investment is attractive.

Arsenal were vacant, but the prize reached an all-time high.

It is common to play the lottery in the United States.

Every ticket Arsenal or Mega Millions It costs about 2 US dollars, A modest amount promises huge rewards, although it may also mean losing the invested money if luck is not on your side.

While winning the lottery is a dream come true for many, it is important to remember that a significant portion of the prizes are lost to taxes.

Depending on the state in which the ticket was purchased and the prize amount, winners could lose more than half of their fortune in federal and state taxes.

in case Silver Gutierrez FigueiredoTotal amount 1 US Dollar 1 million reduced to 640,000 USD Because of the lump sum payment option, which is the approach many winners prefer to get a large sum immediately rather than annual payments.

Despite the challenges, the lottery in USA It remains a huge phenomenon. Millions People keep buying tickets hoping to change their fate overnight.

condition Silver Gutierrez Figueiredo It’s just one of many events that happen throughout the year. Yet his story highlights the passion of thousands of Americans who, week after week, continue to try to become the next big winner.