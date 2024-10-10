October 11, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

HBO reveals the identity of Bitcoin’s creator, Satoshi Nakamoto

HBO reveals the identity of Bitcoin’s creator, Satoshi Nakamoto

Zera Pearson October 10, 2024 1 min read


GENCRAFT

As promised, HBO has revealed the identity of who it believes is Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous creator of Bitcoin, and despite the initial disbelief of this claim by many users across social networks. He did so through his documentary Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery, released today, October 8 at 9:00 PM (EST) via streaming platform MAX.

by: Crypto news

A look at the documentary reveals that the community’s skepticism was justified. According to Colin Hoback, director of the HBO documentary, Satoshi Nakamoto is Peter Todd.

Peter Todd is a Bitcoin Core developer who has been active since 2010. When Bitcoin was born, Todd was in his late 20s and an active participant in cryptocurrency asset forums.

The evidence alluded to by the manager to “support” the attribution is from a comment Todd made on the BitcoinTalk website, during 2010, in which he allegedly made a casual response, from his profile under his real identity, to a comment from Satoshi. This means that Todd was responding to himself as if he were someone else to cover up an original idea about cryptocurrency transactions.

You can read the full memo at Crypto news

See also  Dozens of US states are suing Google for alleged antitrust violations in its App Store

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Walmart, Target, Aldi, and Costco have decided to close their stores for 24 hours on this date in November.
2 min read

Walmart, Target, Aldi, and Costco have decided to close their stores for 24 hours on this date in November.

October 11, 2024 Zera Pearson
“This is the United States, not Cuba.”
2 min read

“This is the United States, not Cuba.”

October 10, 2024 Zera Pearson
Walmart will close 11 stores in October
2 min read

Walmart will close 11 stores in October

October 9, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

The best place in the United States to see this phenomenon
3 min read

The best place in the United States to see this phenomenon

October 11, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Maria Corina on receiving Edmundo Gonzalez in Portugal: It is a very important step
2 min read

Maria Corina on receiving Edmundo Gonzalez in Portugal: It is a very important step

October 11, 2024 Phyllis Ward
All about Daniela Navarro’s fiancé
2 min read

All about Daniela Navarro’s fiancé

October 11, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Kobach prepares for science competition in Mexicali | Imam Valley
2 min read

Kobach prepares for science competition in Mexicali | Imam Valley

October 11, 2024 Zera Pearson