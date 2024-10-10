HBO reveals the identity of Bitcoin’s creator, Satoshi Nakamoto





As promised, HBO has revealed the identity of who it believes is Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous creator of Bitcoin, and despite the initial disbelief of this claim by many users across social networks. He did so through his documentary Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery, released today, October 8 at 9:00 PM (EST) via streaming platform MAX.

by: Crypto news

A look at the documentary reveals that the community’s skepticism was justified. According to Colin Hoback, director of the HBO documentary, Satoshi Nakamoto is Peter Todd.

Peter Todd is a Bitcoin Core developer who has been active since 2010. When Bitcoin was born, Todd was in his late 20s and an active participant in cryptocurrency asset forums.

The evidence alluded to by the manager to “support” the attribution is from a comment Todd made on the BitcoinTalk website, during 2010, in which he allegedly made a casual response, from his profile under his real identity, to a comment from Satoshi. This means that Todd was responding to himself as if he were someone else to cover up an original idea about cryptocurrency transactions.

