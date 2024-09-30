Harris poked fun at Trump at a celebrity-studded fundraiser

Los Angeles. Vice President Kamala Harris He mocked his Republican rival on Sunday Donald Trump During a lavish fundraiser, the former president told his donors his crowd was “very big” before heading to Nevada for an event at the same venue where he appeared two weeks earlier.

During the presidential debate, Harris appeared to make Trump uncomfortable, saying that people often leave before his shows are over. And he maintained these attacks throughout his campaign.

He entered immigration — which Trump considers his territory He will visit the Arizona border town of Douglas on Friday. It was his first trip to the US-Mexico border since President Joe Biden stepped down and accepted the Democratic presidential nomination.

Trump has sparked fresh controversy by calling Harris “mentally deranged.” Melania Trump calls it a “miracle” that her husband survived two assassination attempts

Harris’ four-day tour of America’s West Coast has several objectives. It opened and closed in two states without clear political will — Arizona and Nevada — where the vice president is trying to shore up his support while Trump continues to attack him on illegal immigration. The centerpiece of his tour in California was dedicated to raising funds in his home state.

Harris’ border trip appeared to irritate Trump. The former president spent the last two days of the campaign criticizing the vice president, intensifying personal attacks on him and claiming he was responsible for the border “invasion,” fueling unfounded fears that he would spark anarchy if elected.

Harris responded to his insults as usual Trump called him “mentally retarded.”.

“We’re seeing the same old tired show and the same old tired game,” he told a crowd of donors in Los Angeles, some of whom shouted “Boring!”

Race, defined by a “margin of error,” warns Harris, that race cannot be close. But he added in Los Angeles on Sunday: “The election is here, let me be clear. We are going to win.”

The fundraiser was packed with celebrities: Stevie Wonder, Keegan Michael-Key, Sterling K. Brown, Demi Lovato, Jessica Alba and Lily Tomlin. Halle Bailey and Alanis Morissette had musical performances.

A total of $55 million was raised for Harris’ campaign during his Los Angeles event and the day before in San Francisco.

The vice president continues to build support among Republicans. Former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake has expressed support for her. Noting that he has “good character and love for country,” he said he wanted a president who would not treat his political opponents as enemies or undermine the will of voters.

Flake, a longtime critic of the former president, joins the ranks of anti-Trump Republicans who have said they will vote for the Democratic nominee. Among them were Dick Cheney, the deeply conservative former vice president, and his daughter, Liz.