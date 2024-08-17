Hansi Flick called up for Valencia vs Barcelona

EA Sports 2024/25 La Liga kicks off for FC Barcelona, Who will have to overcome the visit to the Mestalla stadium, which is always difficult to measure its strength with Valencia.. This will be Hansi Flick’s first appearance in an official match. In the Valencian fiefdom, the Baden-Württemberg native will seek to start his adventure as coach of the Colle with a positive result that, in addition, will allow the team to recover the good feelings after that bitter 0-3 loss against AS Monaco in the league. Joan Gamper Trophy.
And for this confrontation Hansi Flick announced a call-up of (22) players.Fortunately, the Catalan team has managed to find the means to register Iñigo Martínez, Pablo Torre, Marc Casado and Pau Victor. In the case of the Basque defender, it should be noted that he could be registered in La Liga, taking advantage of Ronald Arrajo’s long-term injury, with the culé club benefiting from Article 77 of the Economic Control Regulations.
In turn, Alex Valle was able to enter the Barcelona list, but with a Barcelona Athletic card.the same way Ander Astralaga, Hector Fort, Gerard Martin, Dominguez and Mark Bernal entered. Now in the registration section. Finally, it has become difficult for Barcelona, of what is planned, only Dani OlmoWith Vitor Roque currently in an uncertain position in the squad, it was expected that he would be left out of the call. Also surprisingly absent was Gundogan, who pulled out of the coach’s call at the last minute.
Barcelona vs Valencia Invitation
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen
- Inaki Pena
- Ander Astralaga
- Bao Coparsi
- Inigo Martinez
- Alejandro Balde
- Andreas Christensen
- Jules Koundé
- Hector Fort
- Alex Valley
- Eric Garcia
- Ferran Torres
- Pedri Gonzalez
- Mark Casado
- Mark Bernal
- Pablo Torre
- Robert Lewandowski
- Rafinha
- Gerard Martin
- Dominguez
- Amen, my love
- Bow Victor
Pedri, Barcelona’s signing for the duel against Chase
As for the absences due to injury, they are still recovering from the physical trauma they suffered: Pablo Gavi (Complete rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee and associated injury to the lateral meniscus)Ronald Araujo (Right thigh Achilles tendon injury) Frenkie de Jong (Severe grade II sprain in his right ankle) and Ansu Fati (Injury to the sole of the right foot).
Fortunately for the German coach, he will be able to count, at least, on Pedri Gonzalez, who has been training regularly with the group for days and Recovery from a Grade II medial lateral sprain in his left knee appeared to be near.This impression is confirmed by his invitation to a duel against “chess”.
Follow FC Barcelona news on FCBN
Remember that On FCBN, you can follow all Barcelona matches before the start of the 2024 season live, As well as the rest of the team's remaining commitments in the 2024/25 season.
