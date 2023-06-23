Hand luggage on planes: “Passengers have the right to carry several parcels” | Airlines news

Facua General Secretary Rubén Sanchez returns to the charge against low-cost airlines’ carry-on baggage policies (Ryanair, Easyjet, Volotea, and 4 other low-cost carry-on baggage carriers are being investigated).

On the occasion of the opening of an investigation by the General Directorate for Consumer Affairs against Ryanair, Vueling, Easyjet, Volotea, Eurowings and Wizz Air, the consumer rights activist stated that “the law states that airlines are obliged to allow free of charge all the things that passengers need to carry” (Response Ryanair for Garzón to achieve depreciation).

As he explains, “Access can only be denied for security reasons,” but passengers “have the right to carry several packages.” “If it fits in the cabin, companies are obligated to accept it,” he insists.

“Since 2018, we have been denouncing these policies by AESA, CNMC, and regional consumer protection authorities,” Sanchez recalls. Now, as a result of an investigation being opened by the consumer company, you would expect the offending airlines to receive “fines proportional to the wrongful interest they received.”

According to the Preferente publication, the department headed by Alberto Garzón will analyze whether these practices are offensive or unfair, and whether they generally contravene the regulations for the protection of passenger rights. However, he faces the obstacle of time, since next July 23 there will be general elections.

The airlines involved could face fines of between 10,000 and 100,000 euros, as this would be a serious breach of the regulations. However, the penalties can exceed these numbers until they reach between four and six times the wrongful benefit obtained, or 4% of their annual turnover.