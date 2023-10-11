“Haitians decide not to open their border with Dajabon” | Daily menu

At 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, they opened the doors on the Dominican side of The border with Haiti is in Dajabonfor the first day of trade, after the Dominican government ordered its closure on Friday, September 15.

Elio Osita, from the General Directorate of Migration at the location, said that they held meetings with the Haitian authorities to inform them of the reopening of the border crossing for commercial activities only, and that they agreed in principle, but they decided this morning not to open their doors.

In response to a question whether the Haitian decision was made by civilians or by the mayor of the border community Juan MendezThe Dominican official said it was clear whoever made the decision had some level of influence.

The Dominican authorities announced, on Monday, October 9, that they would partially open their borders with Haiti, after a diplomatic conflict over the construction of… Carnage River Diversion ChannelWhich divides the two countries on their northern border.

Yesterday, Haitians managed to divert part of the river channel so they could build water intake works in the canal.

The Dominican authorities stated that the migration corridor It will remain closed indefinitelyAs well as issuing visas to Haitian citizens. Among other measures announced by the National Security Council is to make way for the mechanization of agricultural operations, as a first step to reduce dependence on Haitian labor, widely used in banana cultivation, tomato harvesting, rice cutting, etc.