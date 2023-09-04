Habaneros worried about the strong smell of the gas; The government excludes leakage

Residents of Havana have publicly expressed their concern about the strong smell of gas that is evident in many municipalities of the Cuban capital.

From Loiano, Cerro, Mariano and other municipalities, Cuban mothers have exhibited their work in the exhibition gathering “Cuban mothers in Cuba and around the world” said the smell of the fuel was so intense it was making many people cough.

Facebook / Cuban moms in Cuba and around the world

The multiplication of complaints and grievances due to Havana’s gas company’s unresponsiveness led pro-government journalist Lázaro Manuel Alonso to contact the Department of Corporate Communications of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, who pointed to the country’s oil refining operation, the Havana refinery, as the cause of the smell of gas.

“We learned that this situation may be related to the oil refining process at the Havana refinery. They rule out an artificial gas leak. They specify that they will provide more information during the day,” the regime’s spokesman said.

Emissions from the refinery appear to be continuing, according to posts by Cubans on social networks.

“Yesterday or rather today, I fell asleep at five o’clock in the morning having trouble sleeping, but I couldn’t take it any longer, and the very strong smell of gas woke me up, but apart from that, there were a lot of headaches, a lot of headaches. He said Someone who claimed to have been suffering from the stench for several days: “It smells like if it comes out of the fan it suffocates me.”

This is not the first time that the Cuban gas company has faced criticism for this The smell of gas in localities.

Months ago, the residents of Puerto Escondido, Santa Cruz del Norte, Mayabeque Province, deplored this Flares and a strong smell of gas in the power plant area.

Flares, explosions, the smell of fuel and the loud sirens are a constant for the town’s residents, who have complained to Energas about the danger posed by hydrocarbon emissions.