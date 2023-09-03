September 3, 2023

The Secretary of State prefers closing the borders and regulating the conditions of Haitians, and applying 80-20 | the momento.net

Phyllis Ward September 3, 2023 1 min read

Roberto Alvarez

Santo Domingo: Secretary of State Roberto Alvarez considered it necessary to “genuinely and effectively” close the borders, regularize the status of Haitians illegally in the Dominican Republic and apply the 80-20 rule in the employment of workers.

He said that these measures are entirely possible, “although some people think that it is not possible, but for this you need not only strong penalties, but you also need to obtain a biometric record of everyone who is in the territory and this is done.”

“It is possible to close the borders, yes. Other countries have done so, like Israel. The question is to be serious,” Alvarez said on McKinney’s Color Vision show.

He explained that the plan to regularize the status of foreigners, which began in 2014, “failed”, as 288,000 people were registered and only 26,000 hold documents.

He stated, “It is necessary to resolve the situation of foreigners according to sectors, and determine what is necessary, and then settle the status of foreigners who have been here for many years.”

On the other hand, he deplored the participation of the Dominicans in the transfer of illegal Haitians, which, in his opinion, should be punished and stigmatized as one of the worst crimes.

c/am





