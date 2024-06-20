The Mexican footballer is targeting the Arab Emirates or Saudi Arabia, waiting for competition to return to Asian football.

Carlos ‘Gullit‘ sadness Provided with Los Angeles Racinggroup UPSL The Mexican, who recently played with Syria’s third division side Hatdeen SC, is awaiting a deal with clubs in the United Arab Emirates or Saudi Arabia. For soccer in Asia.

“We are in talks with several clubs between the Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, but as long as ‘Kullid’ is a player, the intention is that he is going to be a Racing Los Angeles player, unless anything comes out,” he said. Morris Bagniello is the representative of the Mexican football player.

Carlos Pena ESPN

‘Gullit‘ sadness will be inside Los Angeles Racing To support the marketing aspect, it will help the more than 500 kids in the club’s academy, but above all it will help the footballer stay in rhythm and integrate smoothly into the new team that is looking for him in Asia. Continent where he played for Al-Tayed of United Arab Emirates and Hatdeen SC of Syria.

“It helps us with marketing, it helps the image here, it helps the kids in grassroots football, and it helps the kids in the academy to train and be unemployed for two or three months. We have to keep him in shape because he can’t sign anywhere in Mexico.

Los Angeles Racing The company is being built as part of the Racing City Group, led by Morris Bagniello, who hopes to place his team third in the city with LA Galaxy and LAFC, home to MLS teams.

“The club started with nothing, then between our academies, contacts and everything we are building something important for the city, we want to be the third team in the city, as the significance of the name, the first player named ‘Kullit’. Who is coming, this is a place for ‘Kullit’ to come back and come back to Asia. Boss, but this club is growing.”