Gracie Ortega caught getting very affectionate with brother-in-law Eric Elera: How did you meet and what do you do?

gracie ortegaSister of Colombian singer Milena ZarateShe arrived in Lima with her three children, drawing public attention. The Colombian decided to immigrate to the United States illegally two years ago to join her then-husband. Italo VillasecaShe left the North American country behind, and seems ready to start a new phase in her life, both personal and emotional.

His return to Peru has raised great expectations, not only because of the difficult situation he experienced abroad, but also because of the rumors circulating about his love life. After his separation from Italo VillasecaIt is expected that Gracey She has found love again, and this time it will be Peru who occupies her heart.

Although the Colombian did not want to give further details, Medina Al Majali, Friday, August 16 My field TV La Ferme And he explained who will be the new main man for Grace OrtegaL. Randol Pastore, brother of former model and reality show host Allison Pastore, will be Eric Elera’s wife.

Randol the priest He is an artist and member of the musical group Los Modelos de la Cumbia, a name that has not had much resonance in the media until now. My field TV La Ferme I was able to identify him from a photo of him wearing the same hat he was wearing when he was seen next to me. gracie ortega.

space Medina Al Majali She released photos of the lingerie model where she was seen alongside Alison Pastor and Eric Elera. Although the video broadcast by the program shows the young man hugging the Colombian woman, when asked about her, he preferred not to talk about the matter and ended the call with the ATV reporters.

For her part, Milena Zarate He confirmed that he knows Randol Priest, Giving details of this alleged relationship between him and his sister. The singer was surprised to learn that she had a crush on the model.

“I know him because he went to my shows with his girlfriend,” the singer commented, explaining that until recently at least, Pastor had been in a relationship with someone else. He also suggested that it would be a lie that they had known each other for so long.

“It’s a lie, they haven’t known each other for years. They know each other, they know each other now, and they were crazy until less than a month and a half ago I think, which was my last show before I went to the States, I was with his girlfriend. He goes to events with his girlfriend. Apparently, we were friends, coworkers from the parades, because he went with me to the cartoons as my assistant. He was obviously with his girlfriend until recently, and they must have broken up because Gracie was coming,” said Milena Zarate.

Former partner of Edwin Sierra He pointed out that he was surprised by the situation his sister was living in, because he did not understand when the flirtation between the couple began.

“At what point do I meet someone online, at what point do I fall in love with them online, a woman with three kids who just got out of a 9-year relationship, a man who all this time even with the help of a sister or a brother-in-law couldn’t stand out. “What are you looking for here?” Milena asked herself.