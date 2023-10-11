October 12, 2023

Google Translate function with which you can study English for free

Roger Rehbein October 11, 2023 2 min read

Google Translate is one of the most widely used tools in the worldIt contains information from 133 languages. With this technology you can not only find out the meaning of a phrase, but also… Learn a new language, such as English. Although it is a function that has not been widely explored, it is Free and easy to access.

To learn English vocabulary or test a person’s level, there is a special section called Floor coachwhich means literally Word coach. Far from strict language lessons, this tool is based on gamification methodology, which turns learning into a game.

To use it you have to type in the search bar “Floor coach Google“And in the same window there are cards in it One question and two answer options. At the end of the five-question round, you will be able to know the correct questions and explain each one.

Currently, this platform only Available on mobile devices; However, there are many other functions google translator That can help you learn and Improve any user’s English level.

You can improve your English pronunciation using Google Translate

When you don’t know How to pronounce the word in EnglishJust type it in the Google search engine accompanied by the word “pronunciation.” Immediately, A Audio and video tool that shows what a word sounds likeWhat movements should be made with the mouth, and then reproduce the sound of the phrase, whether in American English is like British At different speeds. On the other hand, if you have doubts about the pronunciation when using the translator, just activate the option A horn-shaped icon appears below the translated word.

Other functions of Google Translate

This tool also has sections that will help the user on their way to mastering the English language. For example, You can select and save translations To create a list of phrases or words. Moreover, there is the possibility tDocument translation In formats such as .docx, .pdf, .pptx, and .xlsx, as well as Pictures with text.


