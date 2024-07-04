July 5, 2024

Google Pixel 9 is now available in Algeria, and this is the first real video of the smartphone

Roger Rehbein July 4, 2024 2 min read

The new Pixel 9 family will be launched next August, but today we already have confirmation of a real unity of the team that has appeared in Algeria. Unfortunately, for Google, it is already customary for its phones to be leaked year after year long before the presentations.

A real Google Pixel 9 unit appeared in a video in Algeria

as we see On the tenth, A user posted the video on the smartphone. Apparently, the device has 256GB of storage and is available in a stunning pink color that will be called Peony. According to previous leaks, it is also supposed to have 12GB of RAM instead of the traditional 8GB in the series.

The series will also feature a new chipset, the Tensor G4. In case you’re wondering, this is the base model of the Pixel 9. You can tell by the camera module, which has just two sensors. Additionally, Google is working on equipping the Pixel 9 Pro this year with three cameras.

The Pixel 9 should have a 6.24-inch display, while the Pro will have a roughly the same size at 6.34 inches. Google is expected to rename the larger Pixel to “Pro XL” (6.73 inches). All Pixel 9 designs will follow the same design we just saw leaked in Algeria, so surely, we will have more news soon with these new Google smartphones.

