Google Maps integrates the global view to navigate the world using artificial intelligence

Function Immersive viewing to Google Maps It is expanding to more cities and now includes Token Places, all thanks to Tatweer artificial intelligenceThis is how the company announced it exclusively to Infobae.
The tool allows everyone to have a file expertise More immersive and intuitive when discovering and exploring the world.
Currently, users Google Maps On iOS and Android, they have the option to explore the cities of London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Tokyo using the “all-round view” feature.
From now on, you can also have fun Virtual tours In three dimensions to Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence and Venice, and explore more than 500 famous places around the world. With this latest version, it is now possible to experience attractions in cities that are not yet available in an immersive way.
In this declaration, swaths of Buenos Aires (Argentina), Santiago de Chile (Chile), Guadalajara, Mexico City and Zapopan (Mexico) are included, highlighting locations such as:
pink house
Colon Theatre
Obelisk
Barolo Palace
National Museum of Fine Arts
Museum of Latin American Art in Buenos Aires
Huge tower
Mariano Moreno National Library
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Islamic Cultural Center, King Fahd
Museum of the History of Water and Sanitation – Palacio de Aguas Corrientes
La Moneda Palace
Metropolitan Cathedral of Santiago de Chile
National Museum of Fine Arts
Costanera Centre
Museum of Memory and Human Rights
Gabriela Mistral Centre
Guadalajara Cathedral
Atonement Parish of the Blessed Sacrament
Hospice cabins
National Museum of Anthropology
Palace of Fine Arts
Chapultepec Castle
Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico City
Guadalupe Basilica
Angel of Independence
Soumaya Museum
Revolution Monument
The National Palace
Basilica of Our Lady of Zapopan
In this way, people who are interested in exploring or planning future visits to these places will be able to learn about the buildings, streets and appearance of the city in an easy and attractive way.
The only thing they will have to do is look for the places where they are Google MapsClick on the first available video and virtually travel through an impressive multi-dimensional representation, gaining an idea of the area.
This function takes advantage of the full potential of technology to artificial intelligence And artificial vision To combine billions of Street View and aerial imagery, creating a digital model of the world.
In addition, it provides useful information about the weather, traffic, and occupation of a place, allowing you to virtually explore a place and get the experience of being there before you even visit it.
1. Additive Trends can be seen, which allows you to track a flight directly from the lock screen or a route overview, without having to go into full navigation mode. These directions will be available globally for walking, cycling and driving modes on iOS and Android starting this month.
2. Improvements in the Recent tab for the desktop version. This tool makes it easy to organize Places Recently Visited Places, and starting in June, will allow you to save highlighted places to review later, even after you close Maps.
In addition, you can sort locations and destinations alphabetically, delete already visited ones and share a selection of attractions with other people.
Likewise, you will be presented with the option to select three or more points of interest using the button Ask for directionsCreate a route with breakpoints at each chosen location, which will be saved in this tab.
