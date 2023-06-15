June 15, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

MPs remove Trujillo’s granddaughter from Dominican recognition | AlMomento.net

Phyllis Ward June 15, 2023 2 min read

Maria de Los Angeles Dominguez Trujillo.

  • by
    EFE
  • Date: 06/14/2023

Santo Domingo, June 14th. – This Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved a resolution recognizing 28 Dominicans residing abroad and excluding from them Maria de los Angeles Dominguez Trujillo, sister of Ramves Dominguez Trujillo, both of whom are descendants of former dictator Rafael Trujillo Molina.

María Domínguez Trujillo was included in the original resolution approved by the deputies in two successive readings, but the supporter of the resolution, the outsider, Ramón Ceballos, was corrected regarding the woman and said he was not aware that she was among the group. to be recognized.

In this sense, he asked the plenary session of the deputies to exclude his name and to agree with the decision with the other confessors.

“Reconsideration is a human matter and we will always be on the side of projects that promote democracy,” Ceballos said when galvanizing his initiative, which has already been approved by the House of Representatives in two readings.

Rep. Ramon Ceballos is a proponent of the project.

On the other hand, the deputies approved the resolution through which the Chamber of Deputies asks the President of the Republic to include in the state budget for 2024 the expansion of rail transport from Los Alcarrezos (not yet completed) to Santiago. boycott.

Similarly, legislators approved another resolution in which the Chamber of Deputies recommended to President Luis Abinader direct the Ministry of Tourism to rebuild the protection wall for swimmers and marine species at Ngayo Beach, in the municipality of San Gregorio de Nigua, San Cristobal.

See also  Nicaragua sets "visa free" for Cuban citizens

At one of her parties, she mentioned that the “beautiful” Nagayo Beach, on the Caribbean coast of the province of San Cristobal, made up of gray sand and small stones, has two different areas, one of which is “bigger than the other”. It has many restaurants and bars around it “that allow visitors to enjoy a full day at the beach in this wonderful setting”. EFE





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Google Maps integrates the global view to navigate the world using artificial intelligence

June 15, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

The head of the United Nations Atomic Energy Agency has postponed his trip to the Ukrainian power plant in Zaporizhia because of the fighting in the area.

June 14, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Fossils reveal that humans first migrated to Southeast Asia 68,000 years ago

June 14, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

They discover a well with the oldest water on Earth when exploring a mine

June 15, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

MPs remove Trujillo’s granddaughter from Dominican recognition | AlMomento.net

June 15, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

USCIS has announced a new way to expedite parole requests

June 15, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Mexican beer Modelo ends the era of Bud Lite in the US after a conservative anti-transgender campaign

June 15, 2023 Zera Pearson