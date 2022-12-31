Jair Bolsonaro has lifted the ban on Nicolás Maduro entering Brazil and the dictator will be able to attend Lula da Silva’s inauguration

Nicolás Maduro (Reuters/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

Government Jair Bolsonaro lifting the ban on entry to Brazil for the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolas Maduro; In this way, he would be able to attend the inauguration Silva Lula Sunday. The executive branch has published a decree rescinding the ban on Chavisa’s leader from trampling on Brazilian soil, following the incoming government’s insistence, according to Brazilian media reports.

the place OUOL It was revealed that Lula had already given up the possibility of the Venezuelan being present at the ceremony. Maduro will land like this in Brasilia on Sunday To attend the inauguration ceremony of the elected president, which will be held under strict security measures.

However, diplomatic sources pointed out OUOL It is for security reasons.non-believerMaduro’s flight, although they are considering sending a delegation headed by the vice president.

Veto the presence of the Venezuelan dictator in Brazil Existing since 2019when he was then Minister of Justice, Sergio MoroMonths after Bolsonaro took power, he signed a decree banning one hundred Venezuelan citizens from entering the country.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Reuters/Adriano Machado)

Maduro is one of the international leaders that Lula has included in the long list of guests to celebrate his upcoming inauguration, which the outgoing president will not attend, Jair Bolsonaro.

With Lola back at Planalto Palace, Brazil’s relationship with Venezuela will change radicallyThe opposition will not be recognized as the Venezuelan head of state Juan Guaido and the ambassador he appointed, Maria Teresa Bilandriaa participant in Bolsonaro’s campaign and has already left the country after the election results.

The newly elected government intends to resume relations with Venezuela, just as other countries in the region, such as Colombia, have done. At his inauguration ceremony, Lula intends for all South American countries to converge on the capital in a symbolic gesture to restart the process of national integration.

Jair Bolsonaro (Reuters/Adriano Machado)

Meanwhile, Jair Bolsonaro will travel to the United States for the end of the year and will not participate in Lula da Silva’s inauguration ceremony.

The fact, criticized in Brazil, calls for a recent similar case in the Latin American region: on December 10, 2015, the Argentine President Christina Kirchner Refusal to hand over the institutional features of the first judges to Mauricio MacriWho won the elections and beat the then government candidate.

Bolsonaro, who will cease to lead the country on December 31, has indicated that he plans to leave Brazil on Friday for Orlando without First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, according to local media reports.

The still-president will travel accompanied by several presidential advisers, who were appointed as Bolsonaro’s staff when his term ends, the media has learned. OUOL.

According to this decision, there will be no traditional act of passing the sash of the former president to the person who assumes the presidency, in this case Lula da Silva, who will accept the position next Sunday afternoon, January 1.

Read on: