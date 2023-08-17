August 17, 2023

Cubans will buy the most in the Panama Free Zone in 2023

Panama’s Free Zone of Colon (ZLC) administration authorities reported this week that between January and July this year, more than 30,000 tourists visited and invested in purchases in the shops of this strategic location for the canal economy. According to these statistics, Cuban citizens visit most of them.

reports He presses From Panama, they confirmed that as of July, more than 30 thousand 154 tourists from the Caribbean, Central America and South America came to this region to leave their dollars and investment and return to their countries of origin. The largest influx of visitors occurred in the month of March cuban citizens, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru are the countries with the largest influx of purchases.

According to this information, the increased influx is not only due to the amazing offers, but also due to the promotion of the Kowloon Free Zone Tourist Shopping Visa, in conjunction with the immigration in Panama. This facilitated the arrival of potential buyers who had to go through the cumbersome process of obtaining a visa to Panama.

They also increased the number of local jobs to cater to this type of shopping tourism.

Shopping in Colon Free Zone, Panama

According to numerous opinions in travel website TripAdvisor, in Colon Free Zone stores, in Panama, all year round you can buy, “everything you can imagine, cell phones, clothes, perfumes, tires, hair accessories, electronics, kiosks, it’s the business world”.

Undoubtedly, one of the most attractive points in Panama City is the Tax-Free Zone (Zona Libre de Colón), where we can get the best prices for various items. There you can buy many desired products or items tax free, which makes the purchase even cheaper.

Shopping is the main activity in the Colon Free Zone, the largest free trade zone in Latin America and the second largest in the world. It is barely an hour away from Panama City in Colon Province. Merchandise in this shopping area is sold at great prices, all duty-free.

