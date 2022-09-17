September 17, 2022

These are the canceled flights due to the passing of Tropical Storm Fiona

As Aerostar Airport Holdings warned, Tropical Storm Fiona’s passage through Puerto Rico on Saturday caused the cancellation of many flights in Luis Munoz Marin International Airport.

At least 16 incoming flights and 14 more departures have been cancelled. Reported to the private operator of the main airport facility in Puerto Rico.

Among the airlines that have been forced to cancel Southwest and American flights are Frontier, Cape Air and Air Antilles.

Here is the list of canceled flights:

Aerostar called on passengers to be vigilant and check the status of their flights with their airlines in the face of the possibility of further cancellations.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English) This morning issued a hurricane warning for Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra, due to the possibility that Tropical Storm Fiona could still bring hurricane force and winds over the island.

Hurricane watch means hurricane conditions are possible in warning areas for the next few hours.

The NHC forecast says Fiona will continue to approach Puerto Rico as a storm, but will reach hurricane strength tomorrow Sunday, when it is already near or over the southwest of the island with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

