google chrome | How do you know when was the last time you visited a website | trick | Tutorial | google | Applications | Smartphone | technology | viral | nda | nnni | data

You usually visit many pages per day while browsing with Google Chrome, the most used search engine in the world, do you remember when was the last time you accessed a certain website? Here we will teach you a trick to find out.

It is important to note that this trick works only on Android mobiles, and it will not be necessary to rely on other platforms or download an application from Google Play, since it Google Chrome It has an original tool that gives you this data in detail.

How do you know when you last visited a website

This is a function called “Last Visited”, an option that tells you what time you checked in Google Chrome to a specific website. On this occasion we will use YouTube as an example, beware it is not an app but a web page with a URL or a link.

First, make sure Google Chrome You have no pending updates on Google Play Store.

You have no pending updates on Google Play Store. Next, open the browser from your Android phone and type in the search bar the following: www.youtube.com

When the page loads, click the lock icon in the upper left corner.

Finally, several options will be displayed, but one of them is “Last visited”, tap on it and you will get the exact date you left that page for the last time.

After touching the lock icon, these options will appear, click “Last visited” to see the exact date (Image: Mag)

What to do if Google Chrome pages won’t load on PC

As always, the first step is to check if you have an internet connection. Otherwise how are the pages loaded? Access to other browsers such as Microsoft Edge or Opera.

It also tries to turn the internet off for 10 seconds and then on.

Clear cache and cookies. Enter your browser’s “settings” by clicking on the three dots at the top right.

Then scroll down to “Privacy and Security”. Here choose the “Clear browsing data” option.

Finally, in the Basic section, click on Clear Data.

After clearing the cache of Google Chrome The following will happen: some site configuration settings will be deleted, this means that the browser will not recommend pages, and for this to happen again, you have to visit the site again. Also, the passwords you have saved, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Gmail, etc., will be deleted automatically.

Do you have problems with Google Chrome? If your browser crashes, crashes or does not open a webpage and you see the following messages: “Proxy Error in Google Chrome” or “This webpage is not available”, click here For solutions and recommendations to help solve this problem.