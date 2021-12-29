WhatsApp | Find out the app emojis you sent the most during 2021 | Applications | Smartphone | technology | viral | trick | Tutorial | new years | New Year 2022 | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

We’re close to closing 2021 to welcome the new year 2022, and different platforms have already made their traditional rankings since starting this month of December, for example: with Spotify you can see a report on your account with the artists, groups, songs and genres you’ve been listening most over general. In this opportunity we will teach you a trick The WhatsApp So you know which emojis are most used or which you send frequently to your contacts.

When you send an emoji to The WhatsApp, this automatically appears in the upper left corner of the icons section, that doesn’t mean it’s the most used icon, but the one you’ve shared recently.

If you want to know the emoji you sent a lot in 2021, it will be necessary to rely on a page called Whatsapp wrapped, which is able to display certain stats for a single conversation such as: the most frequently used words, the contact you have sent the most messages to, and of course the emojis you share the most. Next, we will show you the steps, however, it is important to know that you will have to perform this procedure in each chat, although if you do it in three, you will already know what your favicon is.

How do you know which emoji you used the most in 2021

As always, you must first make sure of it The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in Google Play or the App Store.

You have no pending updates in Google Play or the App Store. Next, you have to open the app and enter into any conversation.

Then tap on the three vertical dots icon located in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed automatically, click on the “More” option.

More options will appear, choose “export chat”, a warning will appear immediately, you must click “no files”.

Save the exported file somewhere easy to find, we recommend using Google Drive.

A window will open to save the document to Drive, click “Save”.

The next step is to open a file WhatsApp wrapped page and tap the box containing the text “Browse files”. Select the chat text file you exported in the previous step.

Finally, click Submit and wait for the page to process the data.

Here you will find a section with the most used emojis, and the first thing that appears is the section you share frequently in that chat, just be careful in this conversation.

How to download WhatsApp stickers to welcome the new year

New Year 2022 stickers for WhatsApp

With a total of 4.8 stars rated by Google Play users, New Year Stickers 2022 for WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the best options, since it provides you with more than 200 stickers absolutely for free, and it also contains stickers in different languages, including English and Spanish. To get it quickly click here.

To pass the stickers to The WhatsApp Open the app and give it the necessary permissions.

Open the app and give it the necessary permissions. Next, enter the “New Year” or “New Year” section and press the “Add to” button The WhatsApp.

Happy New Year and Merry Christmas Posters 2022

It’s a maven platform that updates every year during the month of December, that way it offers you animated stickers for 2022, in this case. It is important to clarify that this application only contains stickers in Spanish, so if you are looking for stickers in English, we recommend the stickers we mentioned above. Click Next Linkto download it.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]