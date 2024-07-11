July 11, 2024

Goodbye to acting? Gaby Espino aims to reach the highest level with this new project in the United States

Lane Skeldon July 11, 2024 1 min read

Venezuelan actress Gaby Espino has been described as a dynamic woman who shines not only on television but also in business. The 46-year-old Creole launched her own line of sportswear called Win Fitnesswear, with diverse clothes and colors that flatter the figure of many women.

Once again, the Creole who has lived in the United States for years has decided to continue creating businesses to enhance her assets, and is now joining a women’s beauty products brand project known as “Farmacy”.

In the clip that Espino posted on Instagram last week, she can be seen at the brand’s facilities, looking at nine people in beige attire, her hair up, and gold accessories. Likewise, you can see her great happiness now to join a company that is established in more than 30 countries and is expanding every day.

“I have always been a woman who promotes, celebrates and nurtures self-love. That’s the foundation, it all starts there. And loving, growing and evolving in all areas of my life is part of that. Come with me on this journey, I only love successful children,” the model and mother of two wrote.

