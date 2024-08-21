Goodbye Sam’s Club and Costco. Here’s a list of new stores to buy in bulk without membership

Typical supermarkets club It has attracted a large number of clients in recent years, however, some may think to tell you that farewell to Sam and Costcobecause there is already in Mexico a modern chain through which you can He buys to Wholesale without membershipSo those interested in locating them should not lose the details when existing to New Stores This is in the country.

It is worth remembering that Sam and Costco They are typical supermarket chains. club The largest and most popular in the world, offering a wide range of products at affordable prices. wholesalebut you have to pay to be a “partner”. However, in Mexico there is now another option, which also has wholesale costs but without which you need to get membership.

the New Stores to He buys to Wholesale without membership We are Smart and ultimatebecause thanks to its innovative way of selling, it has been able to expand its coverage in Mexico, although its branches are currently located mainly in the northwest of the Mexican territory. According to the chain, they currently have 17 branches in the country. existing The cities in which they are located are as follows:

Tijuana, Baja California – 7 stores.

Frak. Soler

Avenue. Casablanca

The Avenue

The Avenue

Table

Second Street

Calz.Technology

Mexicali, Baja California – 5 stores.

Avenue. Benito Juarez

New Mexicali

Lopez Mateos Avenue

Lazaro Cardenas Fte. Exhibitions

Cites Bridge

Ensenada, Sonora – 2 stores.

Sock. Castle

Sok. Peninsula

Tecate, Baja California – One Store.

Rosarito, Baja California – One Store.

San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora – 1 store.

It should be noted that despite this, in this New Stores Small and medium-sized companies can be supplied with products in bulk, and it is also possible to find individual packages for personal consumption. If you want to know the exact location of the branches Smart and ultimateIn this connection You can find all the information about each one of them.