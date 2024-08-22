August 22, 2024

Goodbye hand luggage; these Volaris and Viva Aerobus fares do not include a free carry-on bag for flights.

Zera Pearson August 22, 2024 2 min read

For some time now, in order to save money on their flights, there are passengers who have chosen to say goodbye to carry-on luggage and travel practically light, so if you want to know about this option, it doesn’t hurt to know about it. Rates From airlines like Volaris and Long live Aerobus who It does not include a free bag. to Flights.

The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) has been clear on repeated occasions: hand luggage It is a passenger right and cannot be charged as an additional service. However, to defuse this situation, Volaris and Long live Aerobus They have several RatesIn one of them they allow a personal body of not very large dimensions that must fit into the seat.

