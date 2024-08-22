Goodbye hand luggage; these Volaris and Viva Aerobus fares do not include a free carry-on bag for flights.

For some time now, in order to save money on their flights, there are passengers who have chosen to say goodbye to carry-on luggage and travel practically light, so if you want to know about this option, it doesn’t hurt to know about it. Rates From airlines like Volaris and Long live Aerobus who It does not include a free bag. to Flights.

The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) has been clear on repeated occasions: hand luggage It is a passenger right and cannot be charged as an additional service. However, to defuse this situation, Volaris and Long live Aerobus They have several RatesIn one of them they allow a personal body of not very large dimensions that must fit into the seat.

Related News

We must remember that hand luggage It is a set of personal items that a passenger can carry with him inside the aircraft cabin, mainly in the spaces above the seat. This means that it is not necessary to check these bags and send them to the aircraft hold.

Volaris and Viva Aerobus fares that do not include free carry-on baggage

Airlines in Mexico, such as: Volaris and Long live Aerobusoffers basic pricing called Zero that It does not include free hand luggage.In these cases, passengers can purchase the ability to carry a bag in the cabin for an additional cost, which varies depending on the type of flight.

However, it is important to highlight that Volaris and Long live Aerobus They cannot refuse to board a passenger carrying a personal item or a suitcase that meets the dimensions and weight specified by law, which are 55 cm long, 40 cm wide and 25 cm high. The total weight of each must not exceed 10 kilograms.

If the legally prescribed measurements and weights are adhered to in this regard, luggage What could it take? free Traveler but Volaris also Long live Aerobus If you wish to charge additional fees, this situation can be reported to the Federal Agency for Consumer Protection (Profeco) or the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC).