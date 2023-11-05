Good news for Cubans waiting for family reunification in the US: calls and medical tests

There is good news for Cubans awaiting family reunification processes for the United States.

Recall that last August, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the renewal and modernization of the Cuban and Haitian Humanitarian Family Reunification Permit (FRP) programs.

“Applicants can complete most of the process on a secure online platform, eliminating the burden of travel, time and paperwork, making participation easier to access. This process is still on call” They advanced.

On this topic, journalist Mario J. Benton I remembered “A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security had already commented that those who were pending when the Havana embassy was closed were going to receive an invitation to the modernized program.”

“Actually, that’s what happened, those calls have already come in,” the reporter said, while reiterating that “entering into a modernized program is not mandatory.” “You can follow your natural path, but normalized should be faster,” he said.

Likewise, Benton explained, “What’s new is that they’re going to make you fill out an I-134A like a humanitarian parole, but there’s a difference: They’ll give you a code to differentiate the two programs.”

Cuban Family Reunification Program (CFRP)

“Clinical trials are already being done in Havana, it’s stopped and started, it’s walking, it’s very fast,” the journalist added.

know Steps in the Renewed Cuban Family Reunification Process (CFRP).: