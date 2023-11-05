November 6, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Good news for Cubans waiting for family reunification in the US: calls and medical tests

Good news for Cubans waiting for family reunification in the US: calls and medical tests

Winston Hale November 5, 2023 2 min read

There is good news for Cubans awaiting family reunification processes for the United States.

Recall that last August, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the renewal and modernization of the Cuban and Haitian Humanitarian Family Reunification Permit (FRP) programs.

“Applicants can complete most of the process on a secure online platform, eliminating the burden of travel, time and paperwork, making participation easier to access. This process is still on call” They advanced.

On this topic, journalist Mario J. Benton I remembered “A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security had already commented that those who were pending when the Havana embassy was closed were going to receive an invitation to the modernized program.”

“Actually, that’s what happened, those calls have already come in,” the reporter said, while reiterating that “entering into a modernized program is not mandatory.” “You can follow your natural path, but normalized should be faster,” he said.

Likewise, Benton explained, “What’s new is that they’re going to make you fill out an I-134A like a humanitarian parole, but there’s a difference: They’ll give you a code to differentiate the two programs.”

Cuban Family Reunification Program (CFRP)

“Clinical trials are already being done in Havana, it’s stopped and started, it’s walking, it’s very fast,” the journalist added.

know Steps in the Renewed Cuban Family Reunification Process (CFRP).:

  • It begins with sending an invitation to the applicant (the petitioner who submitted an approved Form I-130).
  • The applicant fills out Form I-134A online.
  • If the Form I-134A is approved, the beneficiary provides additional information online.
  • The beneficiary submits the application on the CBP One mobile application. At this point, the beneficiary will provide biographical and biometric information — including a “live” photo — at CBP One.
  • Got permission to go to USA.
  • Beneficiary applies for parole at United States point of entry (POE).
  • If you are granted parole at your point of entry, it is usually granted for up to three years.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Earthquake in California today, November 5 live via USGS – latest report, time, magnitude and epicenter | composition

November 6, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

January 2024 calendar for social security payments

November 5, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Incentive checks up to $4,555 through November 8 in the United States. Who benefits from these social security payments?

November 5, 2023 Winston Hale

You may have missed

3 min read

And keep fighting! Barcelona defeats El Nacional and regains the lead in the second stage National Championship | Sports

November 6, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

These are the five best images taken by NASA and the European Space Agency’s Hubble Space Telescope – FayerWayer

November 6, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Gaza is cut off again; Israel claims to have divided the coastal strip into two parts

November 6, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Earthquake in California today, November 5 live via USGS – latest report, time, magnitude and epicenter | composition

November 6, 2023 Winston Hale