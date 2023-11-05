January 2024 calendar for social security payments

The Social Security Administration (SSA) in the United States issues monthly Social Security check payments based on beneficiaries’ birthdays. Generally, checks arrive every Wednesday, but the date of arrival varies depending on the person’s birthday.For the month of January, the check will come in the form of a 3.2% increase in the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). That means people whose birthday is between 1st and 10th will get the money first. So, Social Security will send them a payment on the second Wednesday of the month.

On the other hand, beneficiaries with birth dates between 11th and 20th will get paid on the third Wednesday (January 17).

Finally, children with birthdays between the 21st and 31st will receive their first check with the COLA increase on the fourth Wednesday of January.

Are there exceptions to this rule?

The answer is yes. We are talking about beneficiaries of the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program and those who started receiving funds before May 1997.

For SSI beneficiaries, the Social Security Administration makes payments by the end of the year. In this case, the payment related to that round will be sent on December 29. However, the most common thing is that these beneficiaries receive the money on the 1st of every month.

In the second instance, for those receiving funds before May 1997, the first check should arrive on January 3.

It is important to clarify here that starting January, retirees will receive more than $50.00 USD monthly. All of this is a result of the use of the new Cola, Social Security explains on its website.

However, depending on the group the person belongs to (pensioner, widow with children, disabled worker, etc.) there is a certain amount.