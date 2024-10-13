October 14, 2024

Giovanni Medina reacts to the aesthetic changes made by Ninel Conde

October 14, 2024

Aesthetic changes in the face that Ninel Conde It has been a source of controversy for some time. Especially in recent weeks, because it has been confirmed that nothing remains of the artist’s original face and that she is a completely different person.

In view of this, Giovanni MedinaWho is the father of? EmmanuelThe actress’s youngest son was questioned about this situation. The politician was surprised by his response. “We’ve already talked [con ustedes los reporteros] I can’t anymore [hablar de Ninel Conde]Medina warned the media during the presentation of the musical Jesus Christ Superstar. I told them quite frankly that we have nothing to talk about on these issues. nothing”.

Before escaping the press, the businessman also did not want to comment on a comment he made while sketching Rafael Inclan Joking about him Claudia Sheinbaumthe current President of Mexico. “The President has already responded. He stressed that I have nothing to add. “I will not delve into the matter further.”

Ninel Conde and Giovanni Medina.

Heat mix


In another event that occurred a few weeks ago, the first Deadly hot He stated that he would not make any comments about the famous lady and that he preferred not to ask any questions about her. Now he repeats this and distances himself from journalists as quickly as possible.

For her part, Ninel Conde seems not to be worried about criticism and does not hesitate to show herself publicly. In fact, she posted a video in which she appeared wearing red, revealing her shape and face. He used the moment to announce that he would appear in the titled show Broadway night lights.

