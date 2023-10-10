October 12, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Giamatti confirms that the demonstrators belong to “shock groups” and will seek arrest warrants against them

Giamatti confirms that the demonstrators belong to “shock groups” and will seek arrest warrants against them

Phyllis Ward October 10, 2023 2 min read

(CNN in Spanish) — Outgoing President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, announced on Monday that his government will seek arrest warrants against some demonstrators leading protests and sieges in the country, unhappy with raids carried out by the Public Ministry on Supreme Electoral Commission facilities. Court (Tokyo Stock Exchange).

In a message broadcast on national television, Giamatti noted that many of the protesters belonged to “shock groups” and added that “actions outside the rules of the law will not be tolerated: the siege is illegal.”

“These people are not peaceful demonstrators, on the contrary, they are those who demonstrate in favor of peace and democracy,” the president stressed. “They were previously organized and trained shock groups and we will seek the appropriate arrest warrant so that justice can be served through due process, as we have already identified several of them.”

Giamatti stressed that the transition period is guaranteed and that Bernardo Arévalo will take power on January 14, 2024 – as stipulated by Guatemalan legislation – and therefore called on those who continue the blockade to “reflect.”

“I have asked those inciting the blockade to consider that this is not the way they will be able to govern, and that Guatemala will not move forward through division. Today is the time for Guatemalans to raise our voices so that this stops,” he said.

Giamatti’s message comes one day before the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States meets to discuss the political crisis in the Central American country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A British Airways plane had to return to London before landing in Tel Aviv

October 12, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

“Haitians decide not to open their border with Dajabon” | Daily menu

October 11, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

The regime tries Cuban intellectual Alena Barbara Lopez Hernandez on charges of “disobedience”

October 11, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

A British Airways plane had to return to London before landing in Tel Aviv

October 12, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Stimulus testing in the US until October 15. See if you qualify

October 12, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

He notes that you can “follow care” versus “follow up.” Inflation – El Financiero

October 12, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Alex Lora has requested that the Mexican national team not be called “El Tri” since 2015

October 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon