(CNN in Spanish) — Outgoing President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, announced on Monday that his government will seek arrest warrants against some demonstrators leading protests and sieges in the country, unhappy with raids carried out by the Public Ministry on Supreme Electoral Commission facilities. Court (Tokyo Stock Exchange).

In a message broadcast on national television, Giamatti noted that many of the protesters belonged to “shock groups” and added that “actions outside the rules of the law will not be tolerated: the siege is illegal.”

“These people are not peaceful demonstrators, on the contrary, they are those who demonstrate in favor of peace and democracy,” the president stressed. “They were previously organized and trained shock groups and we will seek the appropriate arrest warrant so that justice can be served through due process, as we have already identified several of them.”

Giamatti stressed that the transition period is guaranteed and that Bernardo Arévalo will take power on January 14, 2024 – as stipulated by Guatemalan legislation – and therefore called on those who continue the blockade to “reflect.”

“I have asked those inciting the blockade to consider that this is not the way they will be able to govern, and that Guatemala will not move forward through division. Today is the time for Guatemalans to raise our voices so that this stops,” he said.

Giamatti’s message comes one day before the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States meets to discuss the political crisis in the Central American country.