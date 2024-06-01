Get DeWalt’s best-selling drills discounted to just $99 and other brand deals

Need to fill a vacancy in your toolbox? Now is the time to find great deals in the world of DeWalt.

Exercises? Boom, I found one. Sander? Yes, that too. But do you know what the biggest discount is? $80 discount on Dewalt max cordless drill and driver set best seller.

This powerful drill and driver set is the most popular on Amazon and is 45% off.

Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Screwdriver Set (Photo: Amazon)

Much Screwdriver like drill It looks compact, but delivers 1,500 rpm of power. With the 13mm adapter, you won’t have to worry about putting pressure on the screw while loosening it. The built-in LED light illuminates low-light areas, and thanks to the included battery, it charges quickly. Did we mention that this is the best-selling drill on Amazon?

“Light but strong” Transfer said. “It’s very practical and easy to use. The balance and grip make it a comfortable tool. I like that it’s very easy to change bits and that they fit well. I’ve done other slip drills, but not a Dewalt!”

99 USD US$179 On Amazon

Other Dewalt offers

Dewalt blower 20 volt max. (Image: Amazon)

With an output of 100 cubic feet of air per minute, this blower is like having a tornado on your hands. You can choose from three different speeds, and it even has a variable speed trigger to make adjustments on the fly. Forget the comb, this device can take care of all those leaves. It is currently over 40% off.

95 USD US$169 On Amazon

Dewalt 20V Max Air Compressor (Image: Amazon)

If you always carry our best-selling air compressor in your car, you’ll never have to worry about getting a puncture again. It’s small enough that you can store it in the trunk of your car without taking up too much space.

US$119 US$149 On Amazon

DeWalt XR Cordless Router/Milling Machine 20V Max (Photo: Amazon)

When you need to make more precise cuts than you can achieve with a table saw, this popular router (no, it has nothing to do with routers) is the tool you want to have on hand. It’s a bestseller at almost 40% off.

151 USD US$239 On Amazon

Dewalt 20V Max Orbital Sander (Photo: Amazon)

Save nearly 50% on this tool that will allow you to effortlessly sand even the roughest surfaces until they are as smooth as velvet.

93 USD US$179 On Amazon

Patrick Hearn

