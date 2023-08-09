Germany has arrested a soldier suspected of spying for Russia: he passed on secrets about army weapons

A policeman stands next to the logo and name of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) (John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

On Wednesday, the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office reported German citizen arrested Those who worked in the army are suspects Spy for Russia Amid warnings of increased espionage activities by Moscow.

The arrested suspect is just that The latest in a series of alleged Russian spying cases in recent monthsas Germany intensified its support for Ukraine to become the second largest supplier of weapons to Kiev to counter the Russian invasion.

“The accused is strongly suspected of working for a foreign intelligence service.”the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement, adding that the suspect did He offered his services to the “Russian Embassy in Berlin”.among other Russian institutions.

The man, who is only identified as Thomas H. According to German privacy regulationsHe entered remand On Wednesday after his arrest in the western city of Koblenz.

According to the prosecution, his apartment and workplace were searched.

The work of Thomas H. Department of Equipment, Information Technology and Service Support of the Army.

According to their website, this The division develops, tests and supplies weapons used by the militaryfrom complexes Tank computer systems And Planes until Personal combat equipment Soldiers use it.

In May 2023 he went to the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the Russian Embassy in Berlin and offered his cooperation.prosecutors said.

In the process, he said Information obtained in the course of his professional activities To pass it on to a Russian intelligence service.”

He was investigated in Close coordination with Military Intelligence and the Homeland Security Agency, BfV.

Minister of Justice Marco BushmanHe thanked those in charge of the investigation against the “German officer,” indicating that “monitoring is still the order of the day.”

German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (Reuters/Michel Tantussi)

The arrest came after the BfV warned in June of the risk of a “Aggressive Russian spy operation”Moscow is carrying out its massive invasion of Ukraine.

Western sanctions against Russia and Ukrainian military defense support Representative of the Kremlin A.I ‘major interest’ In gathering information, BfV reported in its annual report.

“In the future, we expect a more covert and aggressive Russian espionage operation, as well Activities in cyberspace of RussiaBfV stated.

The Russian intelligence services were trying Bringing new employees to Germanyas well as continuing or renewing activities with existing employees.

in the middle of april, Berlin expelled many Russian diplomats on espionage groundsWhich led to the expulsion of 20 German diplomats from Moscow.

after one month, Russia has limited the number of authorized German personnel to 350 to take up residence in the country, forcing hundreds of local civil servants and employees working in German institutions in Russia to leave the country.

Berlin quickly responded, ordering the closure of four of Moscow’s five consulates Germany.

Germany’s cybersecurity chief, Arne Schoenbohm, has been sacked after a satirical TV show published allegations that he had links to Russian intelligence services. (Ina Fassbender/Reuters)

last december, A member of Germany’s foreign intelligence agency, the BND, has been arrested on charges of passing on information obtained at work to Russian intelligence, and an alleged accomplice was arrested the following month.

The authorities have revealed little information about the case, but the media reports that he had access to sensitive information obtained through wiretaps of BND’s around the world.

In November 2022, A German was given a suspended prison sentence For providing information to the Russian intelligence services while serving as a reserve officer in the Bundeswehr.

And a month ago, the head of cybersecurity in Germany, Arne Schoonbaum, He was ousted after a satirical TV show aired allegations of his links to the Russian intelligence services.

(With information from AFP)

Read on:

The moment of the explosion that destroyed a factory linked to the Russian Defense Ministry near Moscow

The United States confirmed that the Russian bombings in Ukraine show Vladimir Putin’s rejection of a peace deal

Ukraine has warned of a possible escalation of Russian attacks after the end of the summer