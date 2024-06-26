Georgia lineup against Portugal | Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Possible lineups for Euro 2024

This Wednesday, June 26th Georgia national team From French Willy Sagnol He will face his wife from Portugal Responsible for Spanish Roberto Martinez For the match corresponding to the 3rd of Group F Follower Euro 2024in it Arena of Schalke.

In this eurothe Crusaders They have not yet experienced the beautiful feeling of victory, which further complicates their ambitions to qualify for the next stage of the tournament. However, they are keeping hope alive: they need to win this crucial match to become at least one of the best third teams in the groups to continue competing. Even if Georgia wins and Turkey loses to the Czech Republic, it is possible to finish second depending on goal difference.

On the other side, PortugalUnder supervision Roberto MartinezIt comes after a landslide victory over Türkiye 3-0 on the second day of the tournament euroThus ensuring that they pass into the round of 16 as leader of their region and the possibility of facing an opponent that is theoretically more accessible if they finish at the top of their group.

this way, com. lusos dominate Group F With six points and a significant goal difference of plus four. This situation gives them some peace of mind as they prepare for the last match before the round of 16.

For this same reason, Martinez could give some key players a rest Because even if Portugal loses, it will win its group. In this context it appears doubt Regarding inclusion or not Cristiano Ronaldo First off, although he could use the rest to better reach the Round of 16, he is a competitive animal CR7 wants to always be there and so much more today that he still can’t score in the competition.

And also this meeting between Georgia And Portugal It’s not new. Both teams already have a shared history. In a friendly international match on May 31, 2008, Portugal Won 2-0 with two goals from Joao Moutinho And SimaoThe last from a penalty kick.





Georgia vs. Portugal: Team formation for the Euro 2024 Group F match

Georgia lineup: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Giorgi Gvelciani, Guram Caccia, and Lasha Dvali; Otar Kakabadze, Giorgi Koshurashvili, Anzor Mkvabishvili, Luka Luchoshvili; Zoriko Davitashvili, George Mikautadze, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. DT: Willy Sagnol.

Portugal lineup: Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; Ruben Neves, Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao; Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Ramos. DT: Roberto Martinez.





Georgia vs Portugal: time, TV and how to watch Euro 2024 online

On Wednesday, June 26, Georgia and Portugal will play the third round match of the group stage of the Euro 2024 Championship, at the Auf Schalke Stadium.. The match will start on:

Eastern United States: 15.00

Central United States: 14.00

Western United States: 11.00

in United StateThe game can be watched live on fuboTV, Sling, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX Network and on SiriusXM FC.

In addition, you will be able to follow all the details of the meeting between you Georgia and Portugal in the special coverage that will be brought to you by the editorial team of Mundo Deportivo USA.