Geomagnetic Storm Warning Begins July 29 From US to Europe

in May, Land It was hit by the biggest geomagnetic storm in more than 20 years, which caused an unusual natural phenomenon visible as the northern lights in several countries around the world. This exceptional situation also created problems for communications and satellites orbiting the planet. And if that were not enough, a similar incident is beginning to appear: the recent intense solar activity has led to a catastrophe Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) The follower Noa To issue a geomagnetic storm warning on July 30.

If the expected G3 conditions are reached, auroras could be seen in mid-latitudes around 50 degrees. Over the weekend, a series of M-class solar flares occurred, along with several coronal mass ejections. (poison)launched from the Sun, and set the Earth on its path. These massive releases of plasma and magnetic fields are on their way to our planet.

according to Spaceweather.comThe first two CMEs merged to form the “Cannibal CME,” leaving room for at least two additional CMEs to follow. Although the timing is uncertain, experts in the field believe that these Continuing Medical Education They will arrive between July 30 and August 1.

In more detail, coronal mass ejections contain electrically charged atoms called ions. When these ions interact with Earth’s magnetosphere, they can trigger geomagnetic storms. During these storms, the ions collide with gases in Earth’s atmosphere, releasing energy in the form of light, which we know as the northern lights in the northern hemisphere and the aurora australis in the southern hemisphere.

Classification of geomagnetic storms

Noa The G scale is used to classify the intensity of geomagnetic storms, and ranges from G1 (small) until G5 (Maximum). The alert issued on July 30 is a category G3with stormy periods G2 Expected on July 31st.

Current forecasts suggest that G3 geomagnetic storm conditions could emerge on July 30, although exact times are difficult to pinpoint. As with Earth’s weather, space weather is complex and difficult to predict accurately.

Space weather forecaster Sarah Hassil He stressed that s The timing of CMEs is difficult to predict accurately. “With so many coronal mass ejections, it is very difficult (if not impossible) to determine the temporal characteristics,” Housel said.

To stay informed about space weather conditions and know when and where to observe the aurora, it is recommended to use specialized applications.My Aurora Forecasts and Alerts“, available in internal control Department And Appearance memoryis a popular choice. Another useful application is Space Weather Livewhich provides details of space weather conditions.

It remains to be seen whether this G3 storm will be as powerful as the May superstorm. In the meantime, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on space weather forecasts and get your cameras ready to capture this natural phenomenon.