July 18, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Gavin Newsom signs legislation affecting thousands of school-age students

Gavin Newsom signs legislation affecting thousands of school-age students

Winston Hale July 17, 2024 2 min read

Governor California, Gavin Newsom, A groundbreaking law has been passed that prohibits school districts from requiring schools to notify parents if children request to change their gender identity.

This move is pioneering AmericaSeeks to protect the privacy and rights of students LGBTQ+ In an academic context.

Last Monday, Gavin Newsom Signed Law prohibits California schools from adopting policies that require school personnel to disclose a student’s gender identity or sexual orientation To any person without the minor’s consent.

This law is seen as an important measure to protect students LGBTQ+ They can live in homes that are not fully accepted.

In California, LGBTQ+ students are protected

Good pictures

According to the law’s advocates, the move will help protect the safety and dignity of LGBTQ+ students by ensuring that any discussion about their gender identity remains private.

Democratic legislator Chris Ward, The law’s author said: “Politically motivated attacks on the rights, safety and dignity of transgender, non-binary and other young people. LGBTQ+ It’s increasing across the country, including in California.”

Ward He noted that while some school districts have adopted policies to expose students, the law ensures that conversations about gender identity are a private matter in the family context.


Read more

Martin Mena

Controversy over new law in California

However, this law has caused controversy. Opponents argue the ban hinders transparency between schools and parents.

Jonathan SucresonAn enthusiast California She spoke out against the law, which supports parental notification policies, saying it is critical to the well-being of minors, requiring their children to notify their parents of any request to change their gender identity.

See also  Airport staff found a cat stuck in a suitcase

“Informing parents about a student’s request to change gender identity is critical to children’s well-being and maintaining that trust between schools and parents,” Sakreson said.

California: Newson Law Protects Student Identities

Proclamation of this Act California It comes amid a broader national debate about the rights of parents and students LGBTQ+.

Several states have introduced bills that impose restrictions on gender-affirming care, exclude transgender athletes from girls and women’s sports, and require schools to notify parents of changes in their children’s health or emotional well-being.


Read more

Leonardo Schwarz

These legislative efforts reflect a growing divide over student rights and protections. LGBTQ+ In America.

This is new Law, California Positions itself as a leader in protecting student rights LGBTQ+Ensuring that your privacy is respected and protected in the school environment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Calling the ‘Immigration Fraud Helpline’ can save you from being badly scammed
4 min read

Calling the ‘Immigration Fraud Helpline’ can save you from being badly scammed

July 17, 2024 Winston Hale
“You must leave now!”: Full alert in US city due to imminent dam collapse
2 min read

“You must leave now!”: Full alert in US city due to imminent dam collapse

July 16, 2024 Winston Hale
Judge Cannon dismisses secret documents case against Trump
3 min read

Judge Cannon dismisses secret documents case against Trump

July 16, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

Colombians who are in the message of celebrating the lottery
3 min read

Colombians who are in the message of celebrating the lottery

July 18, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
President Bukele will announce daily which companies will receive free coffee from his farm – Diario La Página
2 min read

President Bukele will announce daily which companies will receive free coffee from his farm – Diario La Página

July 18, 2024 Phyllis Ward
President Nayib Bukele Inaugurates El Salvador’s First Commercial Data Center
2 min read

President Nayib Bukele Inaugurates El Salvador’s First Commercial Data Center

July 18, 2024 Zera Pearson
Irina Baeva’s ex-boyfriend explodes against her, calling her “cruel and cruel”
2 min read

Irina Baeva’s ex-boyfriend explodes against her, calling her “cruel and cruel”

July 18, 2024 Lane Skeldon