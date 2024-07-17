Gavin Newsom signs legislation affecting thousands of school-age students

Governor California, Gavin Newsom, A groundbreaking law has been passed that prohibits school districts from requiring schools to notify parents if children request to change their gender identity.

This move is pioneering AmericaSeeks to protect the privacy and rights of students LGBTQ+ In an academic context.

Last Monday, Gavin Newsom Signed Law prohibits California schools from adopting policies that require school personnel to disclose a student’s gender identity or sexual orientation To any person without the minor’s consent.

This law is seen as an important measure to protect students LGBTQ+ They can live in homes that are not fully accepted.

In California, LGBTQ+ students are protected Good pictures

According to the law’s advocates, the move will help protect the safety and dignity of LGBTQ+ students by ensuring that any discussion about their gender identity remains private.

Democratic legislator Chris Ward, The law’s author said: “Politically motivated attacks on the rights, safety and dignity of transgender, non-binary and other young people. LGBTQ+ It’s increasing across the country, including in California.”

Ward He noted that while some school districts have adopted policies to expose students, the law ensures that conversations about gender identity are a private matter in the family context.





Controversy over new law in California

However, this law has caused controversy. Opponents argue the ban hinders transparency between schools and parents.

Jonathan SucresonAn enthusiast California She spoke out against the law, which supports parental notification policies, saying it is critical to the well-being of minors, requiring their children to notify their parents of any request to change their gender identity.

“Informing parents about a student’s request to change gender identity is critical to children’s well-being and maintaining that trust between schools and parents,” Sakreson said.

California: Newson Law Protects Student Identities

Proclamation of this Act California It comes amid a broader national debate about the rights of parents and students LGBTQ+.

Several states have introduced bills that impose restrictions on gender-affirming care, exclude transgender athletes from girls and women’s sports, and require schools to notify parents of changes in their children’s health or emotional well-being.





These legislative efforts reflect a growing divide over student rights and protections. LGBTQ+ In America.

This is new Law, California Positions itself as a leader in protecting student rights LGBTQ+Ensuring that your privacy is respected and protected in the school environment.