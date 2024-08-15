Gallimard Salomon exposes the conflict between him and the artist Chiquinquira Delgado (+Video)

In recent months, the name Gallimard Suleiman Rising from the ashes, after a long hiatus in his career, he returned in style to mouth to mouththe show he starred in Ella Adrian For many years in RCTV.

However, the fan He had to go through hard times. Due to the lack of opportunities available to him on American screens, he had to reinvent himself and try his luck in other fields.

humble job

In a recent interview with the podcast “Un besito pa’l corazón” with Louis FrancoThe woman from Caracas spoke proudly, Her role as a makeup artist To make a living in USAa country where he has lived for nearly 10 years.

That was a blow to Gallimard’s ego, well, now. I used to be the star From our small screen, so being on the other side and being the professional who would bring another celebrity’s face to life was not within her capabilities.

Due to lack of work and Failure to continue success at Telemundo As she had done on two occasions, she had to do this task, but what she did not expect was who would have to do it, an old “enemy” from the past.

His private meeting with Chiquinquirá Delgado

Thanks to a friend from the art world who is also an actress. The great opportunity to do makeup came. Nothing more and nothing less than one of the most important artists in our country who earns his living on major TV networks like Univision.

For her, This was a rather uncomfortable situation. Considering that at one point in the country’s golden age, both were on the same package and on their different channels, they triumphed to the point of impossibility.

“Oh my god, what life is going through.”“I expressed when I remembered that episode. “Chiquinquirá Delgado performed Portada on Venevisión and I performed El Resuelve at the same time on RCTV. Then We were the competition.“It’s about.

Although it took him some time to accept the job offer at Chiki, he finally agreed that “business is business.” In that sense, she explained how the woman who had been her longtime rival reacted when she saw her there.

When that woman saw me enter He said to me: What are you doing here? And I said to him, “I will do your makeup.” “You applauded me, you were surprised, you treated me with all the love in the world.”spotlighting the former host of “Tigritos Club.”

Finally, Gallimard, 47, was grateful for the opportunity to meet Zuliana again and show her that, The “competition” that existed Among them was working on various TV networks.