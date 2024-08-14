Galicia adds 400 volunteer doctors this summer

Review meeting of the summer reinforcement plan in Galicia at the Ourense Hospital.

the Zonta de Galicia It has been reported that 400 volunteer doctors They will be part of the summer reinforcement plan, which aims to guarantee healthcare in a season when professional holidays make medical care difficult in many services. The budget for this measure for the summer season is 12.5 million euros.

The plan of the Autonomous Government of Galicia includes the arrival of these volunteers to cover the points of continuous care, but also for a special programme. Primary care support By 061 employees, likewise, it strengthens the offer of temporary and optional mobility towards centers that need strengthening and establishes a system of assignment of tasks to residents in the fourth year, with the task of assisting in the assistance of patients, always under the supervision of an assistant.

The strategy of Xunta de Galicia allowed this. 111 residents It has been integrated into health centers, continuing care points and emergency services in hospitals. In addition, the hospital has recruited 104 family and community doctors, seven of whom are pediatricians. The plan also includes the participation of health workers in volunteer exchanges to enhance certain coverage, and nearly 300 additional doctors have joined the volunteer pool, to which we should add 21 doctors out of 061.

This process aims to ensure health care in hospitals and health centers. Also in Emergency serviceseach of the above mentioned infrastructures and in the case of 061 service.



Available beds

The Minister of Health, Antonio Gomez, and the Director of the Galician Health Service (Sergas), José Ramón Parada, met with the seven health regions of the autonomous community of Review the work of this plan. Enhance and address the assistance device designed for the upcoming long festive weekend, which begins on Thursday 15 August.

Galician health officials have highlighted all of this. Hospital bedswhether in the emergency room or other areas, are “ready to go” if the demand for care requires it. According to a statement from Xunta, the independent community has 10 percent more than in 2023They themselves confirmed that the pressure of care in hospitals remains at the same level as in previous years.